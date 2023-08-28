Frazee man charged after blowing through stop sign at 80 mph prior to police chase

DETROIT LAKES — Alex Carlin Maves, 34, of rural Frazee, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of DWI, and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and fourth-degree damage to property.

According to court records, on June 24 a rural Frazee man called to report that a white four-door Toyota had gone through the yard of a residence, causing damage.

A Frazee officer saw the vehicle driving into Frazee from the south and saw it drive through a stop sign at approximately 80-90 miles per hour. The officer activated his emergency lights and pursued the vehicle, which made several turns, continuing through intersections at a high rate of speed and running through another stop sign.

The officer lost the vehicle at that time, but Maves was arrested after police got a call that he was at a residence in rural Frazee where he was not welcome. The caller was not at home, but saw Maves on his home security camera.

A woman at the scene told officers she saw Maves speeding away from her neighbor's house in Vergas where he had stayed the night before. Based on his erratic driving, she followed him and saw him damage a stop sign in Vergas before continuing through Frazee. She then saw him at the residence walking down the driveway. He yelled at her to "get the (expletive) off my property."

She got out of her vehicle to tell Maves to slow down, and he grabbed a landscaping rock and threw it at her vehicle, cracking the passenger side window. At the jail, he refused to submit to chemical testing.

Maves was convicted of DWI in 2015 and had two DWI offenses in Idaho within the previous 10 years.

On June 27, bail or bond was set at $30,000 with no conditions, or $15,000 bond or $1,500 cash bail with standard conditions of release.

His next court hearing is set for Sept. 22, before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

Callaway man accused of violent threats

Daniel Allen Reger, 47, of rural Callaway, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, on June 21 he is accused of threatening to kill his domestic partner and burn her house down. The threat scared the woman. Reger was “really drunk” at the time and threw a cigarette pack, hitting her in the face.

On June 23 he was released without bail, under conditions that include no alcohol or drugs and no contact with the woman.

His next court appearance is Aug. 28 before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

