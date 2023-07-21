Frazee man faces felony burglary, drug charges

DETROIT LAKES — Houston Demarlo Moorman, 31, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree burglary and felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records: On the evening of July 11, Detroit Lakes police went to a woman’s residence after she reported that Moorman had just kicked in the walk-in garage door, then left in a maroon SUV with another person.

The walk-in door to the home's connected garage was off its frame, and wedged sideways, and the door frame was broken. The woman said that Moorman had contacted her by phone and wanted to come to her house, but she and Moorman had been arguing and she told him not to come. Moorman texted the woman that he was on his way, then arrived and banged on the door, and texted the woman to open the door. The woman texted him "no" and to leave.

After a brief, angry text exchange, Moorman then kicked-in the garage door and entered the garage. The woman went into the house and shut the door, holding the door handle so he would not get inside the house from the garage.

Moorman then left and was arrested at a nearby residence.

In his backpack was a baggie containing marijuana, a digital scale, a glass pipe with burnt residue, and a small plastic bag of meth that weighed .41 grams.

Moorman has pending domestic assault and order for protection violation charges in three Becker County court cases.

On July 13, bail or bond with no conditions was set at $40,000, or bond at $20,000 or cash bail at $2,000 with conditions that include no contact with the victim.

On July 14 he posted a $20,000 bond and was released. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 7 before Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Detroit Lakes man accused of employee theft

Caleb John Hunter, 18, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft and gross misdemeanor theft.

According to court records, on April 3, a Detroit Lakes police officer responded to a report of an employee theft from L&M Fleet Supply.

The store manager explained that they had conducted an internal investigation and had reached the conclusion that Hunter had been stealing, since he had been seen taking items.

Over the course of three months, Hunter took over $2,000 worth of items, later returning $400 worth of items. The investigation revealed Hunter was taking food items as far back as January and continuing into March of 2023. Officers obtained a signed letter from the store manager in which Hunter admitted to stealing the items, and he admitted to the officer that he had stolen items.

On July 12 a summons was issued, and Hunter’s first court appearance is set for Aug. 10 before Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

