Frazee man learns the power of prayer, love and seatbelts

DETROIT LAKES — Lucas Shawstad was given less than a 5% chance of living after a car accident in January 2021.

The 22-year-old was flung through the back window of his truck after it rolled twice. Every bone in his skull and face was fractured, and a portion was shattered beyond repair. He also lost an eye, has a fused spine and had more than 100 staples in his body. He endured infections and more.

“I shouldn’t have survived my accident,” he said. “All the doctors told me that it was a literal miracle that I was alive; that my chances at living and walking were slim to none. I pulled through, and not even the doctors could explain it.”

The truck Lucas Shawstad was in rolled twice. He was thrown out the back window of the truck cab. Contributed / Karen Mitchell

Those miracles, Shawstad credits to God, prayers and his mother’s love.

“Before the accident, I was on a teeter-totter with God,” he said, adding he lost a “decent amount of his memories” in the accident, but to the best of his recollection, time away from the church created a gradual divide in his faith.

Even though the son of Karen and Chad Mitchell, of Frazee, and the late David Shawstad had become estranged from God, his church family (Harvest Church in Frazee) prayed on his behalf while he was fighting for his life. They asked for God’s grace, sent him well wishes and sent care packages to his mom, who left her life in Frazee to be at his side every step of the way for almost six months.

The journey from the brink of death to learning to walk again and returning to Frazee had plenty of heaves in the road. One of the most notable tribulations for Shawstad has been coming to terms with the fact that his former self no longer exists.

Shawstad appreciated manual labor, but the fused spine removed that option from his future. His memories are foggy, if there at all. He also had to accept that his appearance has changed, as one eye was replaced with a prosthetic. Adding to the gut punch of the accident’s aftermath was the realization that, when he arrived back home, the world had continued on without him.

“That was so hard for me to wrap my head around,” he said. “I felt left behind.”

Struggling to start again, Shawstad said he began to feel angry and bitter at the world. Before those dark emotions could take root, an old friend, Shelby Johnson, reentered his life. While he admittedly acted out toward her at times, he was granted grace and offered kindness in return.

“She showed me different ways to look at things,” he said. “I can talk to her about anything and not feel pressured.”

Shawstad has seen the truth in the adage that "time heals all wounds." He is now focused on recovery, building a new life, creating new memories and advocating for people to buckle up.

“My friend (who was driving the truck) was wearing his seatbelt and he had only a few scratches,” he said. “It doesn’t take three seconds to click it, and it saves lives. And, if you’re tired, don’t drive.”

The darkest night brings a new dawn

Shawstad had finished a construction job in Washington and was heading home with another lake area resident in the passenger seat. The two put rubber on the road around 8 a.m. He pulled over after the sun had set.

“I was nodding off,” he recalled, noting his friend took over driving duties as he reclined his seat and fell asleep — without his seatbelt on.

Shawstad woke up about a month later. A nurse was to his left and his mom was to his right

“I remember my mom looked at me and said, ‘Oh my God, he’s awake,” Shawstad said. “The nurse started asking me a bunch of questions: What’s your name? Where are you? Who is the lady next to you? I could surprisingly answer with no issue.”

Lucas Shawstad needed to wear a helmet while healing from a near-death accident, as part of his skull was removed. Shawstad found support during his recovery from his stepfather Chad Mitchell and his mom, Karen Mitchell. Contributed / Karen Mitchell

In time, Shawstad learned the details of the accident. His friend nodded off while driving, then came to and saw they were heading toward a median in the road. He over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to roll twice.

Shawstad was taken to the nearest hospital in Glendive, Montana, where staff determined he needed more care than they could provide. He was then taken to Billings, Montana, where he was stabilized.

While life-saving measures were being taken, Shawstad’s mother, Karen Mitchell, was notified via phone about the accident.

“A month earlier my mom, his grandma, had a scam call with someone claiming to be Lucas (Shawstad) and saying that he needed money because he was in an accident,” Mitchell said. “So, at first, I thought it was a scam.”

She Googled the number that called her and saw it was from a hospital in Montana, so she made a direct call.

“When they asked, do you have a Lucas … my stomach sunk,” she said. “Everything they said after ‘a terrible accident and get here as soon as possible,’ I don’t remember.”

Mitchell, her husband, and two younger children got in the car for a 9 ½-hour drive. While closing the distance between her and her son, Mitchell called the hospital again. She asked how bad his injuries were.

“She said, ‘Karen, people don’t come back from injuries like these,'” Mitchell paused, and said the doctors suggested she consider organ donation.

Mitchell explained she has always had a deep faith. So, during the drive, she leaned into God. Her mind twisted between hoping for a miracle and preparing for the possibility that a piece of her soul was about to return “home,” and her child’s heart may be gifted to another child of God.

“I know if it had to be, he would want that (to be an organ donor),” she said. “The drive, I was just so numb; it didn’t seem real to be thinking those thoughts.”

Not long after Mitchell arrived in Montana, Shawstad (and his mother) were airlifted to Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, where more surgeries followed.

Almost a month after the accident, Shawstad had opened his eyes and took his first steps with the assistance of a walker.

“I thought, how is this possible?” Mitchell recalled. “I was told he was going to die.”

She added when he initially woke up a few weeks before he was walking, her son couldn’t sit up on his own without slumping to the side.

“I was watching miracle after miracle,” she said.

Lucas Shawstad's truck visor was where this emblem was kept. He was in an accident where every bone in his skull and face was fractured, he lost an eye, had more than 100 staples put in his body, as well as a fused spine and more. Contributed / Karen Mitchell

Despite his unlikely healing abilities, Shawstad said rehab was filled with setbacks, including a brain infection that required his brain to be bathed in saline. He was also told about his fused spine and that he had lost an eye.

“I was starting to give up hope,” he said.

In those moments when his vision was darkened with despair, he said love provided the light he needed as he endured.

“I kept pushing forward because I had loved ones back home that wanted to see me,” he said. “And, I wanted to see them.”

Shawstad added his mom was “his rock” and that he doesn’t believe he would’ve made it without her. Mitchell also had several rocks. Aside from God, she noted her family provided support and understanding. Even her little ones were telling her “it was OK” when she felt guilty about being away from them for so long.

“It is only the strength of God that carried me through that,” Mitchell said. “I think back and don’t know how I got up every day. I just know it was not my own strength; there were so many complications and I was living in fear that he would die. I was always holding my breath.”

Now that Shawstad is home, the two are breathing easier. While he is still adjusting to his new life, he has begun taking steps to find a new normalcy, including taking a test to get his license back. After passing the test, one of his first stops was visiting the friend who was driving his truck.

“He was as pale as a ghost when he saw me,” Shawstad said. “We hugged.”