Frazee man sentenced in case that put Lakeshirts into lockdown

DETROIT LAKES — A Frazee man has been sentenced for harassment in a case where he threatened to show up at Lakeshirts and shoot a woman who works there as well as shooting up her workplace.

Robert Allen Pary, 64, of rural Frazee was sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor harassment.

A felony charge of threats of violence, and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the evening of Jan. 17 the woman called police to report that a man “was very upset with her,” and had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”

Officers were told that Pary had guns in a locked cabinet, and the woman was crying, shaking and scared. The police officer advised Lakeshirts to go into a lockdown until the suspect could be located.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pary was pulled over in his pickup truck and arrested by another officer. He admitted that “he said he would shoot up the place,” meaning the building where the victim worked, according to the criminal complaint.

On July 19, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson sentenced Pary to 364 days in the Becker County Jail, with 354 days stayed for two years. He was authorized to serve 10 days on electronic home monitoring at his own expense. Credit was granted for two days served.

He was fined $900 plus $75 in court fees, and was ordered not to use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, and to complete a domestic abuse assessment and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for two years.

Frazee man accused of beating woman, threatening her with gun

Wilfredo Enrique Toval, 35, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, gross misdemeanor illegal possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, on July 6, law enforcement officers responded to a report of possible domestic violence in Frazee. Upon arrival, they were met by Toval, who said there was nothing going on and that the family was sleeping.

Officers talked to a woman in the back bedroom who became very emotional and started crying, saying that Toval had hit her. She had a swollen egg-sized bump by her left eye. The woman said that was from being hit the day prior.

Toval is accused of hitting the woman with closed fists and dragging her through the house by her hair that day. Toval is also accused of beating the woman and putting a gun to her head over the past few days. The woman described the gun in detail and said officers would locate it in a vehicle that was parked at a specific location in Perham.

Officers located the vehicle, executed a search warrant, and found the pistol, along with ammunition and bag that was described by the woman during the domestic call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toval was previously convicted of felony reckless discharge of a firearm in 2022.

A summons was issued for him to appear in court Aug. 21 before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

Ponsford man faces three felonies for violating protection order

Steven Lee Larson, 38, of Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with three felony counts of domestic abuse – violating an order for protection.

The criminal complaint was not available online.

On July 11 bond was set at $80,000 with no conditions of release, or $40,000 bond or cash bail with conditions of release that include no use of drugs or alcohol Larson, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no contact with the victim, no entering victim's residence and no further violations of orders for protection.

Larson’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 14 before District Court Judge Jade Rosenfeldt, but his attorney has requested a continuance.

