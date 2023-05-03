Frazee Police cite 10 residences with city ordinance violations

The Frazee Police Department made residents aware of potential blight issues on their property. There were 10 city ordinance violation warnings administered.

Blight might be considered refuse in the yard or inoperable vehicles, along with other instances.

A violation was reported at a residence along Oak Avenue, Lake Street and Juniper Avenue.

There were two violations reported at residences along Maple Avenue and Willow Avenue.

There were three violations reported along Second Street.

According to the Becker County Police blotter, the violations were given Friday, April 30.