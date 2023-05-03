99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Frazee Police cite 10 residences with city ordinance violations

Blight might be considered refuse in the yard or inoperable vehicles, along with other instances.

News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:30 AM

The Frazee Police Department made residents aware of potential blight issues on their property. There were 10 city ordinance violation warnings administered.

A violation was reported at a residence along Oak Avenue, Lake Street and Juniper Avenue.

There were two violations reported at residences along Maple Avenue and Willow Avenue.

There were three violations reported along Second Street.

According to the Becker County Police blotter, the violations were given Friday, April 30.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
