Frazee sisters win top honors at fish decoy competition with first-ever decoys

DETROIT LAKES — Madillyn Branden, 11, and her sister Audrenna, 9, collected the top two honors at a fish decoy contest for those 18 and younger. For both daughters of Tabiatha and Dylan Branden, it was the first decoys they ever made.

The two Frazee Elementary students are now ready to see where they stack up in the big-time contest, The Gathering, at the Perham Area Community Center April 14-16.

Madillyn (left) and Audrenna Branden (right) won first and second place in a fish decoy contest with their first-ever decoy. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Diving into the unique hobby came about after being lured in by gift decoys presented to them for birthdays.

Madillyn recalled receiving a decoy from Sharon Thomas, a family friend. She was entranced by the details.

“I wanted to try it,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the sixth-grader announced her hope that Sharon would be her guide, her fourth grade sister jumped into the deep end as well.

Sharon, who lives in rural Frazee, said she was eager to take the girls under her fins and began training them on the ways of being a decoy maker.

“I’ve been making decoys for about 20 years,” she said. “I got into it because my dad did it.”

The trio began working on their decoys before Christmas. Twice a week they gathered around the table. First, the girls learned about the blocks of wood and shapes they offered for different fishes.

Frazee Elementary sisters Madillyn Branden, 11, and Audrenna Branden, 9, are planning their next decoy to work on. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Once they decided a perch would be their first decoy, the girls sanded the block of wood shaped in a perch body. Then came making hundreds of scales. The girls used a Dremel to shape the wood, and Madillyn also used a gouge tool. Once the fish was properly scaled, they tested its ability to swim, which is created by inserting weights.

Sharon explained, in a contest the judges first see if the fish swims as a decoy should. The decoys that pass the swim test go onto the painting and detail review by judges.

Painting is perhaps the most challenging part of creating decoys. So, to start the process, Sharon had the girls study pictures for colors, lines and patterns.

“We practiced on a block of wood first,” Madillyn said, adding after that, they drew an outline on their decoy and began painting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You start with white,” Madillyn said.

“Then we added yellow and green,” Audrenna noted. “Then a gross brown color.”

The girls divulged there were times they weren’t sure the decoy would turn out, but their teacher’s encouragement kept them plugging away.

“The popcorn and cookies helped, too,” Audrenna added.

In the end, not only did the girls impress competition judges, but their mentor as well. Sharon said their skills surpassed hers when she first started making fish decoys, and she is eager to see how far they go with their untapped talents.

In addition to having a fun, new hobby, the girls may have also found a new way to make some extra spending cash. After posting on social media about their award-winning work, people commented, asking to buy their decoys, either to be used for spearfishing or for art.

