Frazee woman accused of hit and run that injured motorcyclist in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Laura Lee Conger, 33, of Frazee, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony criminal vehicular operation.

According to court records, on the evening of July 25 law enforcement responded to a report that a car had struck a motorcycle on a frontage road in Detroit Lakes and the car had left the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman who had been driving the three-wheeled motorcycle sitting on the roadway next to her damaged motorcycle.

She was covered in blood and bleeding profusely from the back of her head. She said she was eastbound on the frontage road when a westbound car approached her. She said she was blinded by the headlights and that the car swerved into her lane before striking her.

She was treated by EMS and transported to the hospital, then airlifted to Fargo for treatment.

The next day, the woman, who is about 70, told police that she had suffered a brain bleed and significant lacerations that required staples to her skull to close. She also suffered a fractured tibia and fractured toes that will require surgery

Immediately after the crash, a concerned citizen followed the suspect vehicle — a silver Chevrolet Impala — and reported that it had stopped on Woodrow Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

The Impala was registered to Conger, who admitted the damaged Impala belonged to her, and said she had "hit a curb hard" near Burger King as she went to pick up a relative. Conger later admitted to driving on the frontage road near SuLaine's Antiques.

While speaking to police, Conger showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking about a half-bottle of wine. She tested at .21% on a preliminary blood test. The legal limit is .08%.

After a warrant was obtained, a blood draw was done at the Detroit Lakes hospital and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

On July 27, Conger posted a $15,000 bond and was released under conditions that include no drugs or alcohol, staying out of bars and liquor stores, and using an alcohol monitor at the county's expense, subject to reimbursement.

Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 9 before Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Woman accused of threatening to shoot person

Marsha Lynn Warren, 56, of rural Waubun, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony terroristic threats.

According to court records, on July 27 White Earth police spoke with a person identified by the initials K.I.W., who said that Warren had threatened to shoot K.I.W. with a .30-06 gun.

Officers went to a rural Ogema residence where Warren was present along with the homeowner. Warren admitted to owning a .30-06. The homeowner reported that Warren had said that she was going to shoot K.I.W.

On July 27, Warren was released without bail, under conditions that include no drinking or using illegal drugs, no contact with K.I.W. and no trespassing at K.I.W.'s residence or property.

Her next court appearance is set for Sept. 11.