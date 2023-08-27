6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Frazee woman accused of hit and run that injured motorcyclist in Detroit Lakes

In a separate case, a Waubun woman is accused of threatening to shoot a person with her .30-06 gun.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Laura Lee Conger, 33, of Frazee, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony criminal vehicular operation.

According to court records, on the evening of July 25 law enforcement responded to a report that a car had struck a motorcycle on a frontage road in Detroit Lakes and the car had left the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman who had been driving the three-wheeled motorcycle sitting on the roadway next to her damaged motorcycle.

She was covered in blood and bleeding profusely from the back of her head. She said she was eastbound on the frontage road when a westbound car approached her. She said she was blinded by the headlights and that the car swerved into her lane before striking her.

She was treated by EMS and transported to the hospital, then airlifted to Fargo for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next day, the woman, who is about 70, told police that she had suffered a brain bleed and significant lacerations that required staples to her skull to close. She also suffered a fractured tibia and fractured toes that will require surgery

Immediately after the crash, a concerned citizen followed the suspect vehicle — a silver Chevrolet Impala — and reported that it had stopped on Woodrow Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

The Impala was registered to Conger, who admitted the damaged Impala belonged to her, and said she had "hit a curb hard" near Burger King as she went to pick up a relative. Conger later admitted to driving on the frontage road near SuLaine's Antiques.

While speaking to police, Conger showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking about a half-bottle of wine. She tested at .21% on a preliminary blood test. The legal limit is .08%.

After a warrant was obtained, a blood draw was done at the Detroit Lakes hospital and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

On July 27, Conger posted a $15,000 bond and was released under conditions that include no drugs or alcohol, staying out of bars and liquor stores, and using an alcohol monitor at the county's expense, subject to reimbursement.

Her next court appearance is set for Oct. 9 before Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Woman accused of threatening to shoot person

Marsha Lynn Warren, 56, of rural Waubun, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony terroristic threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court records, on July 27 White Earth police spoke with a person identified by the initials K.I.W., who said that Warren had threatened to shoot K.I.W. with a .30-06 gun.

Officers went to a rural Ogema residence where Warren was present along with the homeowner. Warren admitted to owning a .30-06. The homeowner reported that Warren had said that she was going to shoot K.I.W.

On July 27, Warren was released without bail, under conditions that include no drinking or using illegal drugs, no contact with K.I.W. and no trespassing at K.I.W.'s residence or property.

Her next court appearance is set for Sept. 11.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
3738878+Heroin-kuchera.jpg
Local
White Earth responds to tragic cluster of overdose deaths
19h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
VFW mural Gilsdorf 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes VFW wall mural to honor all 6 branches of military service
1d ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Man gets over 5 years in prison for DWI, 120 mph police chase
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Expressing gratitude for earthly angels
1d ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Jasken Houk Rollag.JPG
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 26-Sept. 6
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
SkoylesKidsHats.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes resident Karen Skoyles knits specialty hats for pets
1d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
EP Fatality
Minnesota
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports