Frazee's Pine Cone Interiors cuts the ribbon

FRAZEE — As the owner of Pine Cone Interiors in Frazee, Tyler Aho is a double threat — he is a kitchen and bath contractor, and he runs a flooring and carpet store.

On Wednesday, June 21, Aho cut the red ribbon to signify the beginning of his business.

With experience in a variety of businesses, as well as experience with a custom home builder in Detroit Lakes, and an architectural technology degree, Aho knows his way around the remodeling scene, and is well versed in flooring, tile, cabinets and countertops.

Pine Cone Interiors is a home improvement company and the business officially opened its doors early April.

Detroit Lakes is where Aho got his start in construction. He worked for different companies within the city and then went to M State to study architectural technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked for a custom home builder in DL,” Aho said. “In the process of doing everything with him, I figured why not try and put my name on it?”

Pine Cone Interiors offers services for anything to do with interior remodeling. The business will work on drywall repairs and kitchen and bathroom remodeling. He also has a trailer to bring samples to customers' houses for them to physically see what fits their homes best.

Aho gets his materials from local vendors, as well as Fabricators Unlimited in Fargo.

He also offers something a bit unique — wet wall panels. Wet wall panels are a system that goes into a shower to protect a normal wall from water using one single panel instead of multiple tiles.

Aho hopes to create spaces customers love with the least amount of headaches possible.

Pine Cone Interiors owner Tyler Aho holds his first dollar inside his newly built showroom on Wednesday, June 21. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“My goal for Pine Cone Interiors is to be a go-to remodeling company that people feel proud to refer to a family member or friend,” Aho said.

“I can build a business that will be a staple in our community for years to come,” he added.

His showroom is open from 8 a.m. to noon every day and appointments can be made by calling his phone at 218-834-8616 or email at pineconeinteriors23@gmail.com. Pine Cone Interiors is located at 500 E Juniper Ave, Frazee. Visit Pine Cone Interior’s Facebook page for more information.