Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Frazee's Pine Cone Interiors cuts the ribbon

Pine Cone Interiors is all about interior remodeling. The business will do drywall repairs and kitchen and bathroom remodeling.

PineConeInterior_Ribbon-3.jpg
Tyler Aho, right, and Frazee Mayor Mark Flemmer cut the red ribbon on Wednesday, June 21 in front of Aho's new business, Pine Cone Interiors.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Today at 9:00 AM

FRAZEE — As the owner of Pine Cone Interiors in Frazee, Tyler Aho is a double threat — he is a kitchen and bath contractor, and he runs a flooring and carpet store.

On Wednesday, June 21, Aho cut the red ribbon to signify the beginning of his business.

With experience in a variety of businesses, as well as experience with a custom home builder in Detroit Lakes, and an architectural technology degree, Aho knows his way around the remodeling scene, and is well versed in flooring, tile, cabinets and countertops.

Pine Cone Interiors is a home improvement company and the business officially opened its doors early April.

Detroit Lakes is where Aho got his start in construction. He worked for different companies within the city and then went to M State to study architectural technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked for a custom home builder in DL,” Aho said. “In the process of doing everything with him, I figured why not try and put my name on it?”

Pine Cone Interiors offers services for anything to do with interior remodeling. The business will work on drywall repairs and kitchen and bathroom remodeling. He also has a trailer to bring samples to customers' houses for them to physically see what fits their homes best.

Aho gets his materials from local vendors, as well as Fabricators Unlimited in Fargo.

He also offers something a bit unique — wet wall panels. Wet wall panels are a system that goes into a shower to protect a normal wall from water using one single panel instead of multiple tiles.

Aho hopes to create spaces customers love with the least amount of headaches possible.

PineConeInterior_Ribbon-1.jpg
Pine Cone Interiors owner Tyler Aho holds his first dollar inside his newly built showroom on Wednesday, June 21.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“My goal for Pine Cone Interiors is to be a go-to remodeling company that people feel proud to refer to a family member or friend,” Aho said.

“I can build a business that will be a staple in our community for years to come,” he added.

His showroom is open from 8 a.m. to noon every day and appointments can be made by calling his phone at 218-834-8616 or email at pineconeinteriors23@gmail.com. Pine Cone Interiors is located at 500 E Juniper Ave, Frazee. Visit Pine Cone Interior’s Facebook page for more information.

Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Paige Gifford is a reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune. She graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism. She enjoys photography and videography as well as writing stories. Paige grew up in Glyndon, Minnesota, and spent a lot of her time in Fargo, North Dakota. Now she enjoys walking along the beach of Detroit Lake, paddleboarding and exploring downtown. You can reach Paige at pgifford@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Local
Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend
June 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: 58-year-old male becomes lost in Tamarac Refuge; emergency helicopter called in
June 23, 2023 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Airport Commission.jpg
Local
Survey needed for aircraft tower on WE Fest grounds to prevent change in approach minimums
June 23, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Outdoor worship offers chance to think differently
June 23, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man gets nearly 4 years in prison on meth charge
June 23, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of high speed chase, drugs
June 23, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SS.jpg
Local
Becker Pet & Garden in Detroit Lakes has been sold
June 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter