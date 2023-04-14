99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Free e-waste recycling offered on White Earth Reservation

Bring your computers, tablet computers, laptop computers, fax machines, DVD players, video cassette recorders, televisions, and computer monitors to the collection event.

Electronic waste is being collected at several locations in White Earth.
News Staff
Today at 12:37 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Do you have old electronic devices lying around your home that you no longer use or need? Don’t throw them in the trash!

E-waste contains harmful chemicals and materials that can harm the environment and public health.

White Earth Nation, in collaboration with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Becker, and Mahnomen counties, will be collecting e-waste free of charge to White Earth Reservation residents in the following communities: Rice Lake on April 24.

  • Naytahwaush on May 2.
  • Elbow Lake on May 10.
  • White Earth Village on May 18.
  • Pine Point on June 2.

Drop off location will be at the White Earth Sanitation satellite stations in each community. E-waste can also be dropped off free of charge at the White Earth Sanitation transfer station,located south of Waubun on Highway 59, from April 24 to June 2.
Bring your computers, tablet computers, laptop computers, peripherals (such as a keyboard, mouse or printer), facsimile machines, DVD players, video cassette recorders, televisions; computer monitors to our collection event, and we’ll make sure they’re properly recycled and disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner.

So, mark your calendars and join us for our free e-waste collection event! This collection event is free for all residents living within the boundaries of White Earth Reservation.

