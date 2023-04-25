Funding shift would hurt older people in outstate Minnesota, send more money to Twin Cities

DETROIT LAKES — If changes proposed by the Minnesota Board on Aging go through, this region will have $200,000 per year less to pay for programs like Meals on Wheels.

The State Board on Aging proposal would shift about $2 million a year to the Twin Cities metro area, at the expense of the rest of Minnesota.

That means seniors in this part of the state — the northwest and west-central regions — would have less access to grocery delivery, trips to medical appointments, social gatherings and shopping.

The cuts also include adult day programs, snow removal, lawn care and respite for caregivers, said Heather Pender, aging program director at the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging, which includes the counties of Becker, Otter Tail, Clay, Mahnomen and Hubbard.

An evidence-based exercise program in Mahnomen in 2022. It centers around a strength, balance and fitness program for adults 65 and older. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness is the single most important activity that adults can do to stay active and reduce their chances of falling. The exercises can be done standing or sitting. Contributed / Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging

It doesn’t mean those programs will be cut completely, “I don’t want to scare people,” she said, but seniors getting Meals on Wheels every day might lose their weekend meals, for example, and those aren’t meals that all seniors can easily replace.

That’s because those cuts will have the greatest impact on the most vulnerable people, those who have no way to replace lost meals or pay for other senior services that will have to be cut, Pender said in an interview.

The money at stake is federal Older Americans Act money that flows to the states — in Minnesota’s case, it’s administered by the State Board on Aging, which in turn distributes to the seven area agencies on aging across Minnesota.

That cash pays for “critical services that keep our nation's seniors healthy and independent, including meals, homemaker assistance, chores, caregiver support, transportation and more,” Pender said.

The reason cuts will hurt the most vulnerable people is that the Older Americans Act requires “that these funds be the payer of last resort,” Pender said. “States and regions have the duty of exhausting all other funding options first, and OAA services are often the only services available in our greater Minnesota communities.”

Pender is concerned that the new funding formula proposed by the State Board on Aging is based on raw census data, rather than people who actually need and are using the services. “It’s heavily weighted by population and not by need,” she said. “We need a formula that works for rural Minnesota.”

The funding formula should take into account other issues faced by people in outstate Minnesota, she said.

“Rural communities face closed hospitals or unreachable health care services, a deepened digital divide, lost jobs at industries economically anchoring rural communities and greater food insecurity for older adults,” Pender said.

“The need for a conversation around rural service funding seems more critical than ever,” she added.

Challenges facing rural communities include limited transportation options; minimum-maintenance roads; seniors living alone in older housing in need of repairs; limited senior housing; and limited technology, including broadband, in some areas.

Adding to the frustration is that the feds haven’t increased the pot of money distributed under the Older Americans Act in over 20 years, Pender said.

“Unfortunately, we’re not working with more money — it’s the same amount of dollars. If you’re living in Minnesota, the dollars are being routed to metro areas due to population.” The formula in Minnesota was last adjusted about 10 years ago.

The State Board on Aging has the final say, but the proposed changes have not been approved yet, and Pender is urging everyone to ask the State Board on Aging to modify its proposed changes to protect rural seniors.

Public comments on the proposed 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging are being accepted until 4:30 p.m. May 3.

“How do we value and support aging in rural communities? We can do this by reaching out to our state and county elected officials regarding the intrastate funding formula and asking them to provide public comment,” Pender said. To leave a comment, go to www.GreaterMinnesotaAging.org

She is also worried about a double whammy for greater Minnesota seniors, since the proposed funding cuts would kick in just as the flood of American Rescue Plan Act dollars dries up in 2024.

Those ARPA funds from the pandemic have really helped the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging — and the other agencies for seniors — keep older people fed. “All that money has been going to cover meals — not equipment or anything like that — because the need increased so much for food,” she said.

And looking at the big picture, the proposed cuts to outstate Minnesota are in direct contrast to what the state is trying to accomplish for seniors — providing basic, simple services that allow “our neighbors, families and friends to age well at home,” Pender said.

“When aging in place is supported, the entire community benefits. Beyond the health and wellness benefits, community members can benefit from the wisdom that older adults can share from their life experiences.”