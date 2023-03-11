Fundraising begins for program that trains rescue dogs to rescue veterans

DETROIT LAKES — The Patriot Assistance Dogs program needs help to mark new territory.

The Detroit Lakes nonprofit organization has certified upward of 270 dogs, all of which are trained to assist veterans struggling with war trauma, at no cost to the veteran.

Currently, the program shares space with Lucky Dog Boarding and Training, which offers a day care and training room, along with boarding. The building also houses the Marshmallow Foundation, which serves as the city pound and a pet surrender facility.

The new Patriot Assistance Dogs facility plan includes a bunkhouse where veterans can stay while picking their service dog and going through training sessions. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Patriot Assistance Dogs founder Linda Wiedewitsch said the program has outgrown its current space.

A 19-acre property has been scouted and the goal is to raise about $3 million to turn a dream facility into a reality.

“We’re aiming high,” she said.

The new facility would be located on the outskirts of Detroit Lakes and would include a 7,440-square-foot kennel and training facility. There would also be a separate 6,032-square-foot bunkhouse that would offer eight rooms where veterans could stay while training with their Patriot Assistance Dogs.

To kick off the fundraising campaign, Wiedewitsch said an event is planned for May 20 at the Holiday Inn that will include a silent auction. Donations for the auction are being sought, call 218-850-2425 to discuss drop-off times.

“We’re looking for outdoor-themed items, but we welcome any donation,” she said.

Financial gifts to Patriot Assistance Dogs can also be made by going to www.patriotassistancedogs.com .

The new Patriot Assistance Dogs facility plan would offer a kennel and training facility for dogs in training. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

4-H leads former police investigator to start Patriot Assistance Dogs

Wiedewitsch’s journey to training dogs for veterans began when her daughters joined 4-H and became involved with raising leader dogs to assist the blind.

(Even after graduating, one of her daughters continued raising service dogs. Between Widewitsch and her two daughters they have raised 245 service dogs for the blind.)

At the time, Wiedewitsch was also working in law enforcement. She became known for her dog training abilities with 4-H kids, and soon found herself at canine training events with fellow officers.

“Not every lab retrieves; not every dog is made for that work,” she explained. “So, not every one of our dogs made it as registered K-9 dogs.”

As Wiedewitsch closed in on retirement from law enforcement, she started a dog boarding business.

“That was on Eighth Street,” she recalled. “We quickly outgrew that space and then built our current location (1478 Mallard St.).”

A dog pound was added to the new boarding and training facility as the city contracted with her business to offer that service.

“I believe that was in November of 2005, and I retired that spring, or in April the following year,” she said.

With a full plate of post-retirement work, it was a plane trip that added a second helping that would become the Patriot Assistance Dogs program. While on a plane, she read an article about a veteran who received a rescue dog that was trained to be a service dog.

“When I returned home I looked but didn’t find an organization that offered that in the area; not one that I liked the credentials of,” she said.

At the same time, a former 4-H student with a finance degree was willing to work towards creating a nonprofit status for the Patriot Assistance Dogs program, and by 2010 the groundwork was underway. Dog training began in 2011, using pound dogs that went unclaimed and exhibited service dog qualities. By the spring of 2012, three dog/vet teams were certified.

At first, Wiedewitsch said the program accepted applications from veterans across the nation. The demand quickly grew and a short waiting list turned into more than a year. To better serve veterans in the area, she narrowed the candidate pool to veterans living in Minnesota or its bordering states.

“The veterans have to apply, then go through an interview, and if accepted they sign up for a class,” she said.

During class, the veterans work with all available service dogs that are in training.

“One veteran kept telling me he would be leaving with the biggest, blackest dog,” she recalled. “He kept saying that, and seemed set on the idea.”

On the first day of class, the veterans meet the potential dogs. On the second day, the veterans get to pick which one they want to try working with. The man set on a big black dog picked a fawn-colored boxer mix.

“The next day, he picked the boxer again,” Wiedewitsch said. “He told me the dog understood him and his needs the best. Often, it is the dog that picks the person.”

Once matched with a service dog, the veterans sign a foster contract that can last up to six months. Veterans are also paired with mentors who have been through the program. After two years, if all is well, the dog can be signed over to the veteran at no cost.

“They also get a backpack of items worth $400, for the dog, that is donated by United Way,” Wiedewitsch said.

If the veteran decides the dog isn’t the right fit, the dog can be brought back and the veteran can try to find a better match.

Wiedewitsch hopes the next chapter of the Patriot Assistance Dogs is even more beneficial for the pound dogs that are rescued and trained to be service dogs, and for the veterans they rescue.

