Giant kites, hotdishes and 'Polartry' make for plenty of Sunday fun at Polar Fest 2023

DETROIT LAKES — For any other outdoor event on the Polar Fest schedule, a lack of wind would have made for a perfect start to the day. But when your event involves flying giant kites, it can be a bit problematic.

"Ten to 15 miles per hour is ideal," said Christi Mercier of Sheboygan, Wis., who made her second trip to Detroit Lakes this Sunday, Feb. 12, for the "Cool Kites on the Lake" event. "Steady winds are helpful too."

Christi Mercier of Sheboygan, Wis., worked hard to get this kite flying on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2023, as early conditions for the Cool Kites on the Lake event were near-windless. Eventually, about a dozen kites took to the skies over Little Detroit Lake for this Polar Fest event. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Conditions on Sunday morning were virtually wind-free, though the breeze started to pick up as morning turned to afternoon. By 1 p.m., roughly a dozen kites of varying sizes had taken flight above the ice of LIttle Detriot Lake, near the Pavilion.

Mercier wasn't the only Wisconsin resident who turned up for Sunday's event: Dale Bowden, who comes from Wisconsin Rapids, is a frequent visitor at kite flying festivals all over the Midwest, as the current Region 6 director for the American Kite Flying Association.

"I go to festivals in Minnesota and Iowa as well as Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana," he said. "I like to help promote kite flying as a family activity, as well as an artistic one."

Some people who participate in the recreational sport are mainly in it for the artistic aspect, he added, creating beautiful, original kite designs, while others enjoy the flying aspect more.

Bowden also puts safety first: On Sunday, he and other volunteers often directed traffic on the ice — both on foot and by vehicle — away from where the kites and kite lines were spread out. This is because vehicles can cause the lines to get tangled and/or broken, while people on foot can get tangled up in the lines, which can be quite dangerous if a kite gets caught up in a gust of wind and the person gets dragged behind it. If the kite is large enough, and the wind strong enough, a person could even get airborne, he said, though such incidents are rare.

He said besides the beauty of the flying kites, and the fun of trying to get them airborne, another great aspect of traveling the kite flying circuit is that the people involved in the sport are like a family. "If a kite is flying and goes to the ground, you might see a couple of other kite fliers come up and try to help get the lines untangled or the kite relaunched. It's one of the best parts of kite flying."

Strolling through the Polartry

Several of the people who came out to watch the kite flying on Sunday also checked out some of the other Polar Fest displays in the City Park, such as the "Cave People" encased in fake ice , and the Polartry Poetry Walk.

Visitors to the 2nd Annual Polartry Poetry Walk at the Detroit Lakes City Park were welcomed with a couple of short haiku poems; a total of 32 poems are on display at the park from now through the end of Polar Fest on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The poetry walk, which is enjoying its second run as part of the Polar Fest schedule, drew more than 150 entries this year, according to organizer Mary Beth Gilsdorf.

"We were able to select 33 poems, based on our budget to make 16 brackets to display them, since we didn't have ice blocks to use this year," she said. "We had poets who were from locations spanning almost coast to coast and even across the pond: One poet was from the United Kingdom, two from Washington state, one from Pennsylvania, and the rest from Minnesota — mostly within 45 miles, but several from the extended metro area.

"Project 412 allowed us to piggyback off their beautiful lighting in the park for this year's Polartry Poetry Walk, and Downtown Alive allows us to piggyback off their beautiful planters for our summer Flowerpot Poetry Walk," she said, adding that they have a new partner this year as well: The Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club, who supplied a small grant that allowed them to purchase display and printing materials for both the summer and winter poetry walks. "It’s another great example of how this community collaborates and cooperates to make things happen."

The Polartry poems will remain on display in the City Park through the end of Polar Fest on Feb. 26, she added, while the window for submissions to include in the summer display will open around April 1 and close on May 15, "with the goal to get the poems up by the Summer Solstice," Gilsdorf said, adding that the Detroit Lakes Poetry Walk's Facebook and Instagram pages are the best places to keep up with announcements about the timeline for future events.

She said the goal is to also add a couple more poetry events to the calendar, in the spring and fall — possibly as public reading events rather than as displayed poems. "This would be a great way to showcase the poems that don't fit neatly in the poetry walk 'box,' either in terms of format, or our space constraints, or in topic or theme. ... It's all just a fun way to share a love of language — low-tech and organic — with the overarching goal of providing more opportunities for our community to create and connect."

Hotdish, dessert bar challenge draws 15 entries

Also taking place on Sunday afternoon was the 5th Annual "Minne-Soda" Hotdish and Dessert Bar Challenge at Grace Lutheran Church. Organized by Grace Lutheran congregation member Jim Brogren, the event drew a total of 15 entries this year — nine hotdishes, and six pans of dessert bars.

Winners of the 5th Annual Polar Fest 'Minne-Soda' Hotdish and Dessert Bar Challenge included (back row, left to right) Sydney Mace, Traci Mace, Jeff Stowman, Kara DeVries Schumann and Zeke Fuhrman; (front row) Bev Berg and Vivian Wittenebel. Contributed / Jim Brogren

A panel of four judges (including the writer of this article) evaluated the entries based on taste, texture and overall appearance, while the 90-plus local residents who showed up to sample the entries also voted on a People's Choice winner in both categories.

Winners were as follows:



Dessert Bars: First place-judges' contest, Traci Rasmussen Mace and Sydney Mace with their Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Bars; second place-judges' contest, Bev Berg's Frito Bars; first place-people's choice, Traci and Sydney Mace; second place-people's choice, Vivian Witnebel's Can't Leave Them Alone Bars.

Hotdish: First place-judges' contest, Zeke Fuhrman's Chicken Divan Hotdish; second place-judges' contest, a tie between Jeff Stowman's Loaded Mac & Cheese and Glennis Olson's Wild Rice Hotdish; first place-people's choice, Jeff Stowman; second place-people's choice, Kara Devries Schumann's Jack the Pig Hotdish.

"Thank you Michelle Anderson Knutson and Pepsi for the soda," said Brogren, commenting on the beverages that were supplied for the event.