Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Giving back ends with action'

Local author donates profits from book to help financially struggling families.

Krueger.jpg
Jeffrey Krueger, who helped establish WE Fest, shares poems of trials, celebrations and finding love with his wife Debrah in his book, “Dad’s – 100 poems, riddles, and songs in 100 days.” Krueger, who helped found WE Fest, is donating proceeds from the book to help people in need.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
November 26, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Jeffrey Krueger set out to finish what his father started. The journey to publishing a book of poems dove into life experiences that built him, broke him and captured the whimsical days often caught in between.

“I was able to reflect on who I am, and who I was,” he said.

The book, “Dad’s – 100 poems, riddles, and songs in 100 days” is available at some local merchants, such as Bluebird Books and Beautiful Junque in downtown Detroit Lakes, as well as online.

The proceeds go directly to the Family Needs Fund, a nonprofit Krueger started. He explained the funds are distributed to other nonprofits, such as the Lakes Crisis & Resource Center, through an application process. Krueger added that there are no administrative fees taken from the account.

Writing has never been the 70-year-old Detroit Lakes resident’s forte. He explained he has a disorder that makes reading and writing more challenging for him than the average person. Throughout his life that disability has led to embarrassing situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his unfavorable past with writing, he had a conversation with his brother that altered his perception of the matter. Krueger said the two were reminiscing on one of their father’s money-making plans of publishing a book. While he penned some poems, their father battled inner demons that Krueger said prevented him from actualizing those dreams.

“I decided to finish what dad started,” he said. “I decided to write 100 poems in 100 days.”

KruegerBook.jpg
Jeffrey Krueger recently published “Dad’s – 100 poems, riddles, and songs in 100 days.”
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The fact he was able to achieve the goal he set out to do was “a gift from God,” he said. Some days the words flowed and Krueger was able to write several poems, whereas other days his pen was stagnant as if it had run out of ink.

In addition to helping people who are struggling with bills, he hopes his poems inspire others with reading or writing disabilities to push forward for little gains, which may transform into big ones.

The father of four and grandfather of nine is not taking any payment for the time invested in creating the book, or the cost of publishing it. He said those expenses were his, so that the Family Needs Fund recipients receive all donations and proceeds from the book.

“Giving back ends with action,” he said.

Related Topics: BECKER COUNTYDETROIT LAKES
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter