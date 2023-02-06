Glitz, glamour and Gosling: DL Jaycees stagette fundraiser draws nearly 200 to Holmes Theatre

DETROIT LAKES — Nearly 200 sleek and sparkling women crowded into the ballroom at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday to walk the red carpet at the Jaycees annual stagette.
The Feb. 4 event was a women's only affair and featured party games for raffle tickets, door prizes, and all the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood cocktail party, including an appearance from a life-size Ryan Gosling cardboard cutout. The large stand-up of the Canadian-born actor was auctioned off at the end of the night and went home with one lucky event attendee.
Carly Kohout, event organizer and Detroit Lakes Jaycees community development vice president, said the team at the Holmes Theatre did a terrific job renovating their ballroom and the space seemed to accentuate the red carpet-like atmosphere for the evening.
"They knew we were going to do the Stagette here," laughed Kohout.
She also said events like the stagette are important fundraisers so the Jaycees can continue their volunteer and event work throughout the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We just want to give back to the community, the kids," said Kohout.
"Hopefully it's not super cold this year," said Kahout. "We're going to have glow-up lights, glasses, just fun things for the kids, and some activities for them. Some snacks and then some hot cocoa and hot cider, so just a fun little family event."
Kahout said she was a guest at a couple of Jaycees Christmas parties before she actually joined the group and thinks the group has a lot to offer young adults in the community in terms of networking and just making friends.
"It took me a little bit to join, but I'm really glad I did," she said. "It's a great way to meet new people, it's perfect for that, if you are new to the area. And just volunteering is always kinda fun for me too."