99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Glitz, glamour and Gosling: DL Jaycees stagette fundraiser draws nearly 200 to Holmes Theatre

Women wore dresses fit for the red carpet as nearly 200 attendees crowded into the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, for the DL Jaycees annual stagette.

IMG_9701 (2).JPG
Emily Volesky, left, of Detroit Lakes, and Amber Abraham, of Detroit Lakes, smile for a photo against a shimmering backdrop during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
February 06, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Nearly 200 sleek and sparkling women crowded into the ballroom at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday to walk the red carpet at the Jaycees annual stagette.

IMG_9910 (2).JPG
Event attendees smile in front of a shimmering backdrop during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_0002 (2).JPG
Women dance during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Feb. 4 event was a women's only affair and featured party games for raffle tickets, door prizes, and all the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood cocktail party, including an appearance from a life-size Ryan Gosling cardboard cutout. The large stand-up of the Canadian-born actor was auctioned off at the end of the night and went home with one lucky event attendee.

Carly Kohout, event organizer and Detroit Lakes Jaycees community development vice president, said the team at the Holmes Theatre did a terrific job renovating their ballroom and the space seemed to accentuate the red carpet-like atmosphere for the evening.

IMG_9791 (2).JPG
Event attendees smile in front of a shimmering backdrop during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9670 (2).JPG
Maureen Lilleby, of Lake Park, Minn., places an Oscar on a cardboard cutout of Ryan Gosling while blindfolded during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"They knew we were going to do the Stagette here," laughed Kohout.

She also said events like the stagette are important fundraisers so the Jaycees can continue their volunteer and event work throughout the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_9771 (2).JPG
Katie Willie, of Frazee, Minn., picks a stick for raffle tickets during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9849 (2).JPG
Event attendees smile with their pudding cups, provided by Lakeside Catering, during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We just want to give back to the community, the kids," said Kohout.

She also said the Jaycees will be hosting a "Glow Night" on Feb. 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., outside of The Pavilion in Detroit Lakes, as part of Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest, which runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 26 .

"Hopefully it's not super cold this year," said Kahout. "We're going to have glow-up lights, glasses, just fun things for the kids, and some activities for them. Some snacks and then some hot cocoa and hot cider, so just a fun little family event."

IMG_9754 (2).JPG
Event attendees peruse the raffle prizes during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9820 (2).JPG
Event attendees make plates from a taco bar during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Detroit Lakes Jaycees are a nonprofit volunteer and development organization for anyone between 19 to 40 years old. For more information about joining Jaycees, contact the group through their Facebook page .

Kahout said she was a guest at a couple of Jaycees Christmas parties before she actually joined the group and thinks the group has a lot to offer young adults in the community in terms of networking and just making friends.

"It took me a little bit to join, but I'm really glad I did," she said. "It's a great way to meet new people, it's perfect for that, if you are new to the area. And just volunteering is always kinda fun for me too."

IMG_9854 (2).JPG
Kasey Fetzer, Detroit Lakes Jaycees president, pulls a raffle ticket from a bucket during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9879 (2).JPG
Kasey Fetzer, Detroit Lakes Jaycees president, reads a raffle ticket number during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9890 (2).JPG
Carrie Franck, of Fargo, N.D., poses for a photograph with her newly won pink Ruger LCP Max .380 handgun during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9651 (2).JPG
Hannah Clark, of Detroit Lakes, places a Plinko chip during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9738 (2).JPG
Event attendees smile for a group photograph during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9746 (2).JPG
Event attendees peruse the raffle prizes during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9959 (2).JPG
Women dance during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9783 (2).JPG
Pudding cups, provided by Lakeside Catering, are displayed on a dessert table during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_0030 (2).JPG
An event attendee smiles next to her new Ryan Gosling cutout during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_9705 (2).JPG
Illumined signage is displayed during the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Red Carpet Stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
More Local News:
Old Timers Run 2.jpg
Local
Nicer weather means bigger crowds for Saturday's Old Timers Classic in Lake Park
The Old Timers Classic Snowmobile Show and Run, hosted by the Midnite Riders, brought out dozens of vintage sleds for the show and more than 400 riders for the run on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Caller concerned for turkey safety as snowmobiles trespass on private property
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Burnsville man charged when cops find 52 grams of fentanyl after scuffle in Detroit Lakes

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYNONPROFITSFUNDRAISERSEVENTS
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Scenic byway destruction is causing MnDOT's reputation to nosedive
From childhood I loved the pines in our trips into our Osage post office and Park Rapids for groceries. The destruction of the pristine forest lining that stretch is both unnecessary and unethical.
February 06, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rev. Howie Anderson, Ponsford
pole n holes
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 4-15
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Polar Fest Logo.jpg
Local
16 days of frozen fun: Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest celebration set to launch Friday, Feb. 10
Detroit Lakes' annual Polar Fest celebration gets underway on Friday, Feb. 10, continuing through Sunday, Feb. 26. In between, more than 50 events are planned.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man faces felony sex charges
A woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted the night before at her home in Detroit Lakes and sought medical attention the following day from injuries sustained during the attack.
February 03, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff