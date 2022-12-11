Good times at Detroit Mountain on Saturday night
The bar and grill area inside the lodge was packed as music was provided by Wayne McArthur and Mick Klein.
DETROIT LAKES — With warm temperatures, skiing and snowboarding on the outside, and live music, brews and fresh-grilled burgers on the inside, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area was the place to be on Saturday evening. The bar and grill area inside the lodge was packed as music was provided by Wayne McArthur and Mick Klein.
