News | Local
Good times at Detroit Mountain on Saturday night

The bar and grill area inside the lodge was packed as music was provided by Wayne McArthur and Mick Klein.

detroit mountain (edited).jpg
Lexis Olson of New York Mills, left, and Sophia Gunderson of Detroit Lakes, right, enjoy an outdoor fire pit outside the main lodge at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area on Saturday evening. They were there for the skiing, snowboarding and live music.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
By Nathan Bowe
December 10, 2022 08:26 PM
DETROIT LAKES — With warm temperatures, skiing and snowboarding on the outside, and live music, brews and fresh-grilled burgers on the inside, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area was the place to be on Saturday evening. The bar and grill area inside the lodge was packed as music was provided by Wayne McArthur and Mick Klein.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYDETROIT MOUNTAIN RECREATION AREA
