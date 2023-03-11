6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gov. Walz exempts septic tank trucks from seasonal weight restrictions

Increased levels of snow and rain have impacted septic systems across the state, causing septic tanks to take on water, septic system drain fields to flood, and alarms and lift pumps to fail.

News Staff
March 11, 2023

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed Emergency Executive Order 23-04 to provide regulatory relief for septic system service companies.
The order exempts septic tank trucks from seasonal load restrictions on Minnesota roads. Increased levels of snow and rain have impacted septic systems across the state, causing septic tanks to take on water, septic system drain fields to flood, and alarms and lift pumps to fail. Lifting load restrictions will allow septic service companies to meet the increased demand, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
