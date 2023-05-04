Graduating Lakers collect $247,182 in scholarships
In total, 124 seniors received 178 scholarships at awards night
DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes graduates collected $247,182 in scholarships at an awards presentation on Monday, May 1 at the Lakeshirt Fieldhouse. In total, 124 graduating Lakers received 178 scholarships.
In addition to receiving financial aid for future education, graduating seniors also received encouragement and words of wisdom.
Chaney’s 2 owner Jon Mickelson shared an uplifting message about his two sons, who both graduated from Detroit Lakes High School. He explained his boys struggled with the rigors of college, but with the support of him and his wife, they graduated and entered careers they wanted to pursue.
“If you have a passion, stick with it,” Mickelson said.
One of his sons is now an engineer, designing snowmobiles, and the other is a project manager with a large North Dakota construction company, he explained.
If times get tough for the Lakers as they enter young adulthood, Jodi and Dave Pavek provided a message for students to remind them that they are loved and appreciated.
The Paveks sponsor the Tom Schmitz Memorial Scholarship for Mental Health Awareness. The scholarship honors Jodi Pavek’s brother, Tom Schmitz, who committed suicide on July 15, 2021. Jessica Burhans read a script on behalf of Pavek.
“If only he would have reached out to someone, if only we saw some signs, if only he knew he was not alone,” Burhans read. “I’d like you all to know that if you are struggling or know someone who is, please reach out to a parent or guardian, a family friend, a teacher, your church, or any trusted adult. There are so many people that love you even if you do not feel it at the time. The world is a better place with you in it and it’s OK to not be OK! It’s time to talk about it. Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”
Making good choices was emphasized with the L. James & Mary Lou Norby Memorial Scholarship that was presented and sponsored by Mary Beth (Norby) Gilsdorf.
Her parents, who were both smokers, died in the 1960s from lung cancer. Gilsdorf and her brother sponsor the scholarship in honor of them.
She said that her generation “dropped the ball” because they thought they had beat “Big Tobacco” after the landmark tobacco legislation a quarter century ago.
“We should have known they wouldn’t go down without a fight,” Gilsdorf said, adding the big fight is now about vaping, which she stressed is not safe. She added that vaping equipment delivers highly addictive nicotine into people's bodies, all the while making tobacco companies a “boatload of money.”
“You have to look out for yourself,” Gilsdorf said. “Do not fall for peer pressure and do not depend on the ‘Big Tobacco’ marketing for truthful information.”
Ron Zeman also honored a loved one who passed with the three scholarships he sponsored. The Joan Zeman Memorial Scholarship is in honor of his late wife, who was a special education teacher at DLHS.
Her message to her students, regardless of their abilities, was never give up on their dreams, Zeman said. He added that she would always look for the best in people.
“You have more potential than you can ever imagine,” he said.
While there were many established scholarships given out, Brian Mann of Mann Financial sponsored three scholarships for the first time this year. The University of Minnesota graduate pointed out that the three students receiving the scholarships were all attending the University of North Dakota.
“As a Gopher graduate and hockey fan, that hurts a little bit,” he said with a chuckle.
The scholarship awards were as follows:
- Lily Martinson is attending Minnesota State University – Moorhead (MSUM) for early childhood education and received the Robert & June Paulson Scholarship Fund award of $68,432.
- MaKaden Anderson, is set to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) for nursing. He received the $1,000 Lorentzen Family Scholarship.
- Blake Brandt plans to attend Alexandria Technical and Community College for computer and information systems. He received a $1,500 Hagen Family Scholarship.
- Ella Bowers is set to attend the University of North Dakota (UND) for business marketing and received the Adolph Larsen Family Memorial $1,000 Scholarship.
- Baylee Branden plans to attend UND for public health and received a Bremer Bank Scholarship for $1,000 and a Detroit Lakes Noon Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Maddisen Bellanger is set to attend Ridgewater College for veterinary technology and received the Damien Society Scholarship for $500.
- Noah Besser plans to attend Northland Community and Technical College to become an electrician and received a DL Bike Shop Scholarship for $500, Jamie and Susan Gjersvig Family Scholarship for $500 and Phaser Marketing Scholarship for $1,000.
- Molly Brooks is set to attend NDSU for respiratory therapy and received a DL Breakfast Rotary Club-Bob Hooper Award of $500 and Sanford Health Scholarship for $1,000.
- Tru Blake plans to attend Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State)–Detroit Lakes for social work and collected an M State Foundation and Alumni Scholarship for $1,000.
- Zoe Cariveau plans to attend the University of Hawaii for chemistry and received a Bell Bank Scholarship for $1,000 and a DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Zachary Carlson is set to attend North Dakota State College of Science for automotive technology and received a Chaney’s 2 Scholarship for $1,000.
- Rebecca Cannon plans to attend UND for elementary education and received a DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000 and an Education Minnesota-DL $1,000 Scholarship.
- Hailey Crow is set to attend UND for environmental science and collected a DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Ethan Carrier plans to attend the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for finance/business and received a Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Jack Clark is set to attend NDSU for accounting and received a Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Olivia Clark Burnette plans to attend M State–Fergus Falls for business and entrepreneurship and received a Dollars for Scholars 522 Club $1,000 Scholarship.
- Ella Cummings is set to attend MSUM for business management and collected a Dollars for Scholars 522 Club $1,000 Scholarship.
- Cameron Cannon plans to attend M State–Fergus Falls for sports management studies and received a Jim’s Barber Shop Scholarship for $500.
- Alea Disse is set to attend NDSU for business and received a Dollars for Scholars 522 Club $1,000 Scholarship.
- Brielle Dallmann plans to attend NDSU for nursing and received a Phil and Dianna Hansen Scholarship for $2,500.
- Samantha Ellis is set to attend MSUM for early childhood education and received an American Legion John Bridges Post No. 15 Scholarship for $500.
- Alex Erickson plans to attend NDSU for sports management studies and collected a Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Maria Foltz is set to attend University of Minnesota–Duluth for education and received a Callaway Lions Club Scholarship for $500 and a Dr. Albert Zech Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
- Ethan Fagerlie plans to attend UND for biology/pre-med and received the James and Mary Lou Norby Memorial Scholarship for $700.
- Mason Frank is set to attend Alexandria Technical and Community College for transportation and material moving and received a Midwest Bank Scholarship for $2,500.
- Paige Greydanus plans to attend MSUM for graphic design/art and received the Al Mohs Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
- Kiah Gloege is set to attend the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for pre-law and received a DL Lions Club Scholarship for $600 and Dr. Albert Zech Memorial scholarship for $1,000.
- Ivy Geffre plans to attend NDSU for radiologic and imaging science and collected a Midwest Bank Scholarship for $2,500.
- Olivia Guck is set to attend Concordia College for nursing and received a Mike and Jodie Herzog Family Scholarship for $2,000 .
- Carter Haverkamp plans to attend NDSCS for diesel mechanics technology and collected the Anderson Agri Sales Scholarship for $1,500.
- Tyler Haus is set to attend Bemidji State University for environmental studies/natural resources and received the DL Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000, the Dr. Albert Zech Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and TIP Gaming-Ottertail Chapter Scholarship for $500.
- Jacee Rae Hauser plans to attend UND for chemistry/pre-med and collected a DL Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000, Mark amd Cindy Fritz Scholarship for $1,500 and Mike and Cheryl Hutchinson Scholarship for $1,500.
- Jerzie Horner is set to attend UND for biology and received a DL PEO Sisterhood-Chapter DQ Scholarship for $1,000 and TIP Gaming-Ottertail Chapter Scholarship for $500.
- Emonda Hollier plans to attend the University of Colorado–Denver for nursing and collected the Donna J. Hagen Nursing Scholarship for $1,500.
- Annabelle Houglum plans to attend the University of Arizona–Tucson for visual and performing arts/film and TV production and received the Elaine Meyer Speech Scholarship for $500, Kathy Larson Music and Theater Scholarship for $750 and Max and Judy Maxwell Scholarship for $1,000.
- Ben Hines is set to attend the University of Jamestown for sales and marketing and received a Julie Burhans Memorial Scholarship for $500 and Nereson Automotive Scholarship for $500.
- Bethany Heinonen plans to attend MSUM for early childhood/elementary education and collected the Kathryn Engebretson Hecock PEO Scholarship for $1,000 and Ted Anderson Memorial Scholarship for $400.
- Ella Hess is set to attend Concordia College for physical therapy and recieved the Mike and Jodie Herzog Family Scholarship for $2,000.
- Jessie Hall plans to attend Arizona State University–Tempe for business and collected the Robert A. and Michelle A. Harris Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and Samuel M. Hartman Memorial Scholarship for $400.
- Jenna Huwe is set to attend NDSU for clinical laboratory science and collected the Terry and Michelle Maier Family Scholarship for $2,000.
- Reed Henderson plans to attend the University of Minnesota–Duluth for business and collected the Von and Brian Stoen Scholarship for $1,000.
- Brooklyn Johnson is set to attend the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor for clinical psychology and collected a $1,000 DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship and $1,000 Lakeshirts Scholarship.
- Arianna Leitheiser plans to attend M State–Detroit Lakes for radiologic and imaging science/sonography and received a $1,000 DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.
- Cade Jackson is set to attend MSUM for actuarial science/mathematics and received a $1,000 scholarship from Dr. Albert Zech MSUM and the Joan Zeman Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
- Kaitlyn Jorgenson is set to attend Dartmouth College for biochemistry/pre-med studies and collected a $4,000 scholarship from the Scott and Susan Busker family.
- Grady Kirchner plans to attend Minnesota State University Mankato for business and received the American Legion John Bridges Post No. 15 Scholarship for $500.
- Kylie Kulasingham is set to attend UND for biology/pre-med and collected the DL Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000 and the DL Eagles-Floyd Svenby Memorial Scholarship for $400.
- Rachel Kasowski is heading to NDSCS for dental hygiene technology and received the Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Terah Kaul is heading to University of Arizona-Tucson for chemistry/pre-dental studies and collected the Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Charles Kalina plans to attend NDSU for business and journalism and received a $500 scholarship from KDLM/Leighton Broadcasting.
- Hunter Korth plans to attend Concordia College for business/finance and collected a $500 Lindy Olander Memorial Scholarship and a $3,000 Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship.
- Chase Kukowski is set to attend the Grand Canyon University for business and entrepreneurship and received a $1,000 Scholarship from Pro Resources.
- Charles Kalina plans to attend NDSU for business and journalism and received the $1,000 Robert A. and Michelle A. Harris Memorial Scholarship.
- Morgan Kvebak is set to attend NDSU for architecture and collected a $1,000 Von and Brian Stoen Scholarship.
- Amaya LeCleir plans to attend UND for pre-dentistry and collected the Ames Orthodontics $1,500 Scholarship, a $1,000 Dr. Elizabeth McCauley Memorial Scholarship and a $500 Lakeridge Dental Scholarship.
- Ellie Lunde plans to attned Northland Community and Technical College for radiologic technology and received a $2,500 scholarship from an anonymous donor.
- Ethan Lundberg is attending NDSCS for welding technology and collected a $2,000 scholarship from BTD Manufacturing.
- LeRoy LaCrosse plans to attend NDSU for exercise science and collected a $1,000 scholarship from the Busker Family and a $1,000 Joan Zeman Memorial Scholarship.
- Clara Lundmark plans to attend Montana State University–Bozeman and is undecided in her field of study; she collected a $750 scholarship from the DL Kiwanis Club.
- Megan Lunde is set to attend Grand Canyon University for physical therapy and received a $1,000 DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship and $1,000 Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Scholarship.
- Aiden Lunde plans to attend UND for business management and received a $1,000 Dollars for Scholars 522 Club scholarship.
- Abigail Larson is set to attend UND for psychology and received a $500 Isaac Eggebraaten and Jake Hanson Laker Pride Scholarship, $1,500 TEAM Lab Scholarship and $500 Tom Schmitz Memorial Scholarship for Mental Health Awareness.
- Lauren Lillquist plans to attend UND for psychology/mental health and collected a $1,000 Mann Financial Scholarship.
- Olivia Lage plans to attend M State-Detroit Lakes for business and collected a $1,750 Wild Rice Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
- Skyler Morrison is heading to Bemidji State Univeristy for psychology/human services and collected an AgCountry Farm Credit Services Scholarship for $600.
- Milena McDougall plans to attend MSUM for elementary education and collected a $500 Dean Piche Memorial Scholarship.
- Maximilian Mai is set to attend UND to become an electrician and received a $500 DL Eagles-Garth Cannon/Jill Wothe Memorial Scholarship.
- Joshua Mack plans to attend NDSU for graphic design and collected a $1,000 Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship.
- Jaden Mercil plans to attend the Universit of Minnesota–Twin Cities for biology and received a $1,000 Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship.
- Cooper Moore is attending Bemidji State University for freshwater aquatic biology and collected a $1,000 Dollars for Scholars 522 Club Scholarship.
- Kiara Moe will attend UND for computer science technology and collected a $1,000 Mann Financial Scholarship.
- Alexia Nezperce is heading to the University of Duluth for accounting and collected the Detroit Lakes CPA Scholarship of $600 and Oja Family Scholarship of $400.
- Mariska Nunn is heading to MState –DL for statistical analysis and collected a DL Noon Rotary Club scholarship of $1,000 and Lakeshirts Scholarship of $1,000.
- Grace Nordick plans to attend M State–Moorhead for business/digital marketing and received the $1,000 Frank and Barb Foltz Second-Year Scholarship.
- Della Ni is attending University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for chemistry and collected a $2,000 scholarship from the Mike and Jodie Herzog family.
- Abigail Noll is heading to UND for business and sales and collected a $500 Nereson Automotive Scholarship and a $1,000 Pro Resources Scholarship.
- Mason Omberg is heading to the University of Jamestown for civil engineering and collected the AgCountry Farm Credit Services Scholarship for $600.
- Brock Okeson is attending UND for finance and received a $1,000 Joan Zeman Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Steve Baukol Memorial Scholarship.
- Colby Ortloff is attending Alexandria Technical and Community College for law enforcement and collected a $500 TIP Gaming- Ottertail Chapter Scholarship.
- Jack Pace is attending NDSU for civil engineering and received a $2,000 scholarship from the Mike and Jodie Herzog family.
- Jakub Pavek plans to attend Gustavus Adolphus for business management and collected a $500 Richard Carr Rotary Scholarship.
- Oliver Quam plans to attend UND for business and collected a $1,000 Mann Financial Scholarship.
- Zachariah Ruhl is heading to Alexandria Tech & Comm College for law enforcement/fish and game warden and received a $500 scholarship from Game Wardens/Becker County Sportsman’s Club.
- Justine Riewer is heading to Concordia College for business/sales and marketing and collected a $750 scholarship from DL Kiwanis Club.
- Stella Rhodes plans to attend Fort Lewis College for biochemistry/pre-med studies and received a $1,000 scholarship from the Dollars for Scholars 522 Club.
- Caden Reep plans to attend UND for biology/pre-med studies and received a $1,000 scholarship from Sanford Health.
- McKenna Ramsey plans to attend NDSU for architecture and collected a $750 scholarship from Wild Rice Electric Cooperative.
- Gregory Simons plans to attend the University of Minnesota–Morris for criminal justice and corrections and received a Callaway Lions Club Scholarship for $500.
- Julia Steffl plans to attend South Dakota State University–Brookings for agricultural engineering and received a Callaway Lions Club Scholarship for $500, DL Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000, Edith Osterhout Memorial Scholarship for $1,500 and Walter Schweigart Family Scholarship for $1,000.
- Eliana Steffl plans to attend the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for journalism and received the Les Strand Memorial Scholarship for $1,500 and the Ralph Anderson Memorial Scholarship for $500.
- Maren Strawsell plans to attend NDSU for apparel, retail merchandising and design and collected a $400 Jill Wothe and Garth Cannon Family Memorial Scholarship and $1,000 Chaney’s 2 Scholarship.
- Elizabeth Schauer is heading to Florida State University for management information systems and a minor in Spanish and Japanese and collected the Colleen Knoop Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000 and Robert and Elaine Arnold Memorial Scholarship for $500.
- Logan Schons plans to attend the University of Jamestown for business and collected a $2,500 scholarship from Fair Hills and Five Lakes Resorts-Wildflower Golf Course.
- Austin Schons is heading to NDSU for computer science technology/cybersecurity and received a $2,500 scholarship from Midwest Bank.
- Sadie Stroeing is off to Valley City State University for elementary education and collected a $750 scholarship from Wild Rice Electric Cooperative.
- Bryce Skaaland is heading to UND for business and received a $500 DL Jaycees Scholarship.
- Brenna Skadsem is heading to the University of St. Thomas for biology/chiropractic studies and received a $1,000 DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship.
- Jailyn Skoog is off to UND for biology/health care and received a $1,000 scholarship from Dollars for Scholars 522 Club.
- Megan Stalberger is heading to NDSU for social work and collected a $1,000 scholarship from Dollars for Scholars 522 Club.
- Shayla Stattelman is off to UND for biomedical engineering and received a $1,000 scholarship from Dollars for Scholars 522 Club and a $1,000 George and Margaret Seaworth Memorial Scholarship.
- Brenna Skadsem is heading to the University of St. Thomas for biology/chiropractic studies and received the $1000 Dr. Mary Groth Memorial Scholarship.
- Sadie Stroeing is heading to Valley City State University for elementary education and collected a scholarship for $1,000 from Education Minnesota-DL and the $1,000 Julie Nettestad-John Pearson Memorial Scholarship.
- Rileigh Seim is heading to UND for business and received a $ 500 Howard Myhre Memorial Scholarship.
- Kaydence Swiers is set to attend Concordia College for psychology and received a $1,000 Lakeshirts Scholarship.
- Kiersten Stalley plans to attend NDSU for computer science technology and received a $1,000 Thornton and Marcella Lemmon Memorial Scholarship.
- Olivia Theesfeld is set to attend UND for chemistry and received a Bremer Bank Scholarship for $1,000 and a DL Noon Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,000.
- Jacob Thomas is off to Northern State University for biochemistry/pre-med studies and collected a $1,000 DL Breakfast Rotary Club Scholarship and a $1,500 TEAM Lab Scholarship.
- Lauren Thilmony is set to attend NDSU for business and received a $750 DL Kiwanis Club Scholarship.
- Tyson Ullyott is off to MSUM for business and collected a $1,000 scholarship from Dr. Albert Zech MSUM.
- Jack Turner plans to attend the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for computer science technology and received the $1,000 Jack and Helen Benshoof Memorial Scholarship and a $750 Wild Rice Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
- Kylie Tulius is heading to NDSU for radiologic and imaging sciences and received a $500 Lake Region Electric Cooperative Scholarship.
- Evan Thomas plans to attend the University of Arizona – Tucson for chemistry/pre-med studies and received a $1,500 scholarship from Mark and Cindy Fritz and a $500 scholarship from RE/MAX Lakes Region.
- Isabelle Triggs will be attending NDSU for nursing and collected a $1,000 scholarship from the Matt and Kelly Carrier Family.
- Ahzriel Wouters plans to attend the University of Wisconsin–River Falls for health and physical education and collected the Beatrice E. Nelson Memorial Scholarship for $1,500 as well as a Minnesota Flyers Scholarship for $1,000,
- Gabrielle Whitworth is heading to the University of Wisconsin–LaCrosse for business and collected a $500 SJE Rhombus Foundation Scholarship and a $1,000 Tim and Denise Eggebraaten Scholarship.
- Kira Wolf is planning to attend the University of Minnesota–Duluth for mechanical engineering and received a $2,000 scholarship from BTD Manufacturing.
- Questis Weidenbach is off to NDSU for pre-veterinary studies and received a $750 scholarship from the DL Kiwanis Club.
- Zane Weaver is heading to Bemidji State University (BSU) for aquatic biology/natural resources and collected a $1,000 Dr. Albert Zech Memorial Scholarship.
- Mallory Winter is planning to attend NDSU for criminal justice and received a $500 Duane Erickson Memorial Scholarship as well as a $1,000 scholarship from Lakeshirts.
- Jasmine Wilkins is planning to attend BSU for elementary education and received a scholarship for $1,500 from the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lakeside Lodge No. 105.
- Jasmine Weets is off to the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities for physical therapy and collected a $1,000 scholarship from Lakeshirts.
- Marin Westrum is planning to attend the University of Minnesota–Morris for design arts/studio arts and collected a $1,500 scholarship from Mike and Cheryl Hutchinson.
- Annastasia Yost plans to attend BSU for elementary education and collected a $400 scholarship from Dr. Robert and Marian Melick and a $1,000 scholarship from Wayne and Jean Benson.
- Avery Young is off to UND for business and received a $500 scholarship from Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation (MMCDC).
- Rhett Zima plans to attend M State–Detroit Lakes for early childhood education and collected a $1,000 Bremer Bank Scholarship and a $500 Laker Prep Preschool Scholarship.
- Conno Zamzo is off to Michigan State University for electrical engineering and received a $1,000 scholarship from DL Noon Rotary Club and a $1,000 Kate West Emerson Spaeth Community Caring Scholarship.
- Bria Zottolo plans to attend NDSU for microbiology and received a $500 Marc Henderson Legacy Scholarship.
