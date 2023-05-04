Graduating Lakers collect $247,182 in scholarships

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes graduates collected $247,182 in scholarships at an awards presentation on Monday, May 1 at the Lakeshirt Fieldhouse. In total, 124 graduating Lakers received 178 scholarships.

In addition to receiving financial aid for future education, graduating seniors also received encouragement and words of wisdom.

Chaney’s 2 owner Jon Mickelson shared an uplifting message about his two sons, who both graduated from Detroit Lakes High School. He explained his boys struggled with the rigors of college, but with the support of him and his wife, they graduated and entered careers they wanted to pursue.

“If you have a passion, stick with it,” Mickelson said.

One of his sons is now an engineer, designing snowmobiles, and the other is a project manager with a large North Dakota construction company, he explained.

If times get tough for the Lakers as they enter young adulthood, Jodi and Dave Pavek provided a message for students to remind them that they are loved and appreciated.

Graduating seniors from Detroit Lakes High School attended the annual scholarship award ceremony on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The Paveks sponsor the Tom Schmitz Memorial Scholarship for Mental Health Awareness. The scholarship honors Jodi Pavek’s brother, Tom Schmitz, who committed suicide on July 15, 2021. Jessica Burhans read a script on behalf of Pavek.

“If only he would have reached out to someone, if only we saw some signs, if only he knew he was not alone,” Burhans read. “I’d like you all to know that if you are struggling or know someone who is, please reach out to a parent or guardian, a family friend, a teacher, your church, or any trusted adult. There are so many people that love you even if you do not feel it at the time. The world is a better place with you in it and it’s OK to not be OK! It’s time to talk about it. Asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Making good choices was emphasized with the L. James & Mary Lou Norby Memorial Scholarship that was presented and sponsored by Mary Beth (Norby) Gilsdorf.

Her parents, who were both smokers, died in the 1960s from lung cancer. Gilsdorf and her brother sponsor the scholarship in honor of them.

She said that her generation “dropped the ball” because they thought they had beat “Big Tobacco” after the landmark tobacco legislation a quarter century ago.

“We should have known they wouldn’t go down without a fight,” Gilsdorf said, adding the big fight is now about vaping, which she stressed is not safe. She added that vaping equipment delivers highly addictive nicotine into people's bodies, all the while making tobacco companies a “boatload of money.”

“You have to look out for yourself,” Gilsdorf said. “Do not fall for peer pressure and do not depend on the ‘Big Tobacco’ marketing for truthful information.”

Ron Zeman also honored a loved one who passed with the three scholarships he sponsored. The Joan Zeman Memorial Scholarship is in honor of his late wife, who was a special education teacher at DLHS.

Her message to her students, regardless of their abilities, was never give up on their dreams, Zeman said. He added that she would always look for the best in people.

“You have more potential than you can ever imagine,” he said.

While there were many established scholarships given out, Brian Mann of Mann Financial sponsored three scholarships for the first time this year. The University of Minnesota graduate pointed out that the three students receiving the scholarships were all attending the University of North Dakota.

“As a Gopher graduate and hockey fan, that hurts a little bit,” he said with a chuckle.

Samantha Ellis is attending MSUM for early childhood education and received a scholarship from the American Legion John Bridges Post No. 15.

