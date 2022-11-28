Grand Parade of Lights in downtown Detroit Lakes today
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., but there is also be a pre-party on Holmes Street starting at 5 p.m., featuring fire pits and Christmas-themed trivia, music and treats. All parade events are free and open to the public.
DETROIT LAKES — The Grand Parade of Lights is happening in Detroit Lakes tonight (Monday, Nov. 28) and several streets will be closed to traffic for the holiday parade.
- From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Holmes Street from the alley by the courthouse to the alley by Bremer bank will be closed.
From 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. these streets will be closed:
- Lake Avenue from Zion Lutheran Church to Frazee Street.
- Frazee Street from Lake Avenue to Washington Avenue.
- Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Front Street.
Santa Claus himself is expected to attend Detroit Lakes’ annual Grand Parade of Lights through downtown Detroit Lakes, starting at 5:30 p.m.
