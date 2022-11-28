Grand Parade of Lights in downtown Detroit Lakes today

DETROIT LAKES — The Grand Parade of Lights is happening in Detroit Lakes tonight (Monday, Nov. 28) and several streets will be closed to traffic for the holiday parade.



From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Holmes Street from the alley by the courthouse to the alley by Bremer bank will be closed.

From 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. these streets will be closed:

Lake Avenue from Zion Lutheran Church to Frazee Street.

Frazee Street from Lake Avenue to Washington Avenue.

Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Front Street.

Santa Claus himself is expected to attend Detroit Lakes’ annual Grand Parade of Lights through downtown Detroit Lakes, starting at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a pre-party on Holmes Street starting at 5 p.m., featuring fire pits and Christmas-themed trivia, music and treats. All parade events are free and open to the public.