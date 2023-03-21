Gun control, government involvement: Hot topics at Becker County Town Hall

DETROIT LAKES — Gun legislation and getting involved in governmental affairs were hot topics at a Town Hall meeting on Sunday, March 19.

The event was held at the Christian Fellowship Church in Detroit Lakes and about 200 people attended.

Speaking at the event were: Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston, Becker County Commissioner Richard Vareberg, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, Rep. Jim Joy, R-Hawley, and Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington.

Rick Anderson, the chair of the Becker County Republican Party Chapter, opened the meeting by calling for civility and respect from all, and for all.

Once the dignitaries were handed the microphone, the topic of the gun control bill HF 396 was quickly at the forefront of the discussion.

The bill requires firearms and ammunition to be kept in separate, locked storage when not under the control of the weapon’s owner. If the bill would pass, violations could range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

A lesser charge could be brought if a loaded weapon was accessed by a minor or a person prohibited from possessing firearms. A felony would be imposed if the unsecured firearm was used in a “felony crime of violence, or to inflict substantial or great bodily harm on, or to cause the death of, someone other than the owner of the firearm.”

Joy said he thought gun safety in schools would be a better option than having additional requirements for gun owners. He noted that he taught trap shooting, and no injuries have occurred, although kids have firearms, and access to them.

“Then I get the parent that will say, they don't own guns; why do they need gun safety?” he said. “Your kids play with my kids. Let’s educate them.”

Joy was also concerned that HF 396 would be placed in the omnibus bill, which may include bills he would otherwise support.

He then noted it is possible to have certain items pulled from a larger bill, as it has been done in the past.

“That’s because people like you are listening and helping us get the word out,” Joy said. “We can do all we can. The media is not helping us. Nothing is helping us.”

Bliss shared the same concern with the bill being attached to a larger bill.

One reason Bliss opposed the bill was because of its requirement to keep ammunition and guns separately. He stated that he currently keeps the ammunition for his gun on the top shelf of a locked safe, with the gun below. However, he said the new bill would make that illegal.

“But, if I put it (ammunition) in the candy bowl on the kitchen table and let my grandkids play with it like dominoes, that is legal,” he said. “It’s really, really silly.”

When it came to enforcing the bill, Sheriff Todd Glander explained he will uphold the constitution, which he took an oath to do.

Glander went on to state that 77 county sheriffs oppose the bill. He went on to say a concern he had was the homeowner's safety, should one need to defend themselves while law enforcement was en route.

Vareberg noted the county commissioners made Becker County a sanctuary county, but admitted that it “doesn’t mean much, it’s just kind of how we feel.”

Vareberg encouraged residents to send letters and contact their representatives and share their thoughts on the matter, as well as attend local government meetings.

Utke said Republicans oppose the bill and suggested efforts to contact officials be focused on Democratic or independent leaders, particularly in the Senate where a single vote can swing a decision.

Those attending the meeting were given the opportunity to ask questions, but the majority made comments regarding their dissatisfaction with some governmental leaders, laws being considered, lack of Christian values and changes in education.

A teacher spoke about her experience at a local school district, in which she felt ostracized for her conservative views, and teaching them to students.

After a standing ovation for the teacher, Detroit Lakes School Board member Mickey Okeson encouraged people with concerns to contact their local leaders or attend meetings. She noted the school board meets on the last Monday of the month, and those wishing to speak need to get on the agenda by contacting the district office.

“In order to make a difference, I need to know what is going on to speak about some of these situations,” she said.

