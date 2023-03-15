Hanson sworn in as Detroit Lakes fire chief

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes swore in its first full-time fire chief on Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes native Mike Hanson took the city's oath of service, administered by Mayor Matt Brenk, during a meeting of the Detroit Lakes City Council on March 14. He replaces outgoing volunteer fire chief Ryan Swanson, who will remain with the department as an assistant chief.

Hanson said he grew up in Detroit Lakes before moving to Unalaska, Alaska, in 2007 to work for their local fire and medical services response team.

Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Mike Hanson, March 2023 Tribune file photo

"I saw this opportunity and decided I had to come back and try to help out my local community," Hanson said during the meeting. "I'm really happy you guys chose me and I'm happy to help the community and am excited to be here."

Wendy Spry, alderman second ward and public safety committee chair, welcomed the new fire chief to Detroit Lakes and praised Swanson for his service, and continuing service, to the city's fire department.

"I just want to welcome you to the community and to this role," said Spry. "And I want to thank Chief Swanson for all of the good work that he has done and left us in a really good place to move forward."

Ron Zeman, alderman first ward, also praised Swanson for his service as fire chief.

"I would like to give a lot of recognition to Ryan Swanson because the last few years have been very difficult," said Zeman. He explained the fire department was recently struggling to get volunteers to join and Swanson carried the team through.

"Given the group that has stuck with him, they continue doing the job they do and they are there seven days a week for us," said Zeman. "We're lucky that we have such a strong volunteer group."

Hanson signed his official start paperwork on Monday morning and then went to the firehouse to greet his team as they came off an overnight house fire call in rural Detroit Lakes , Swanson said in a separate interview.