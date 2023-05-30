99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
He didn't grow up on a farm, but FFA took Reece Johnson from shy kid to organization leader

Johnson’s dedication helped him move up the ranks until he was named FFA president for the 2022-2023 school year at Detroit Lakes.

Reece Johnson, who recently graduated from Detroit Lakes High School, recently received his FFA State Degree.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Reece Johnson is one of about 10,000 FFA members in the state. He is also part of the 3% of FFA members that earned a State Degree this year.

The son of Don and Tiff Johnson joined FFA because of his grandfather, Tim Haverkamp.

“He comes from a third-generation farm,” Johnson said. “He told me about how much he enjoyed his experience with FFA — going to competitions and meeting new people — and recommended I try it as well.”

Johnson noted, while he lives in rural Frazee, his family does not farm. He added that students from all backgrounds are welcomed in FFA, so he joined as a freshman at Detroit Lakes High School.

“I thought it would be fun, so I gave her a shot and I don’t regret anything,” he said.

His first year in FFA, Johnson competed in speech, specifically the creed speaking competition. The event required participants to recite the finer details of the organization, including the motto.

“I got second in that competition regionally and fifth at state,” he said. “That was my very first competition ever.”

The enjoyable atmosphere in a competitive environment, tagged with a solid placing at competitions created a dedicated FFA member in Johnson. In the years following his inaugural competition, Johnson dabbled in a variety of events and found his niche in dairy.

“I had no dairy background at all,” he said. “I just did a lot of studying.”

Johnson’s dedication to the extracurricular activity helped him move up the ranks until he was named FFA president for the 2022-23 school year. When he became president, the FFA adviser encouraged him to go for the State Degree, he said.

Johnson reviewed the steps he would need to take, set his goal and began working toward the degree. He noted a big part of the State Degree is supervised agricultural experience (SAE). His SAE project involved cleaning the snowmobile trails in the Waubun area.

“I picked the Waubun trails because my grandpa’s farm is near Ogema,” he said. “Growing up, I rode on those trails.”

He said members of the snowmobile club, the Hardwood Trail Blazers, take care of the trails and he was happy to lighten the workload for the club members.

“I wanted to step up and make the trails enjoyable for everyone,” he said.

In addition to taking a chainsaw strapped to an ATV onto the trails to clear fallen trees, along with other brush, Johnson had to keep meticulous records of his work.

“The hours put in; the money spent, it all had to be logged,” he said.

Johnson estimated about $100 was spent on gas for the chainsaw, while his grandpa donated all the gas for the ATV.

As the SAE project came to completion, Johnson collected all the required documents and submitted them to the FFA organization. After the application was reviewed, he was called in for an interview and asked why he worked toward earning the State Degree. Johnson explained, regardless if he receives the honor, the experience taught him about responsibility and accountability. Having a certificate to remind him of what provided the valuable lesson would be appreciated.

“Then, when the state competition came around, I was invited to walk across the stage to get my (State Degree) certificate," he said.

Johnson recently graduated from Detroit Lakes High School and will soon be working full-time in his chosen career.

“I will be working for my uncle’s company, installing backup battery systems for big businesses,” he said, adding the company ensures that when the power goes out, business can continue as usual.

As Johnson reflected back on his time with FFA, he noted the program taught him a lot of life skills.

“I went from being a shy little kid who would rarely talk to anybody, to leading the organization here in Detroit Lakes, so it has definitely taught me a lot about leadership and connecting with everyone,” he said. “And, it taught me how to be a good public speaker. FFA also helped me become a better person in general.”

He also encouraged any FFA members considering a State Degree to “just go ahead and do it.” Degree or not, the experience makes the effort worth it.

