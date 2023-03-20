99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hearty breakfast draws a crowd at Detroit Lakes American Legion

The fundraiser may help purchase new uniforms for the color guard.

FoodPickup.jpg
Audrey Nelson (left) picks up an order hot off the griddle as Dan Kuehne preps more eggs and Jason Bristlin checks the meal ticket to see if other food went with the order.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 11:08 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Lakes Region Veterans Color Guard hosted a breakfast fundraiser at the American Legion Club on Sunday, March 19. The crew served up french toast, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon

The American Legion Post 15 Auxiliary also hosted a bake sale.

Veteran David Coalwell said the group saw a good turnout for the fundraiser, which may be used to help color guard members purchase new uniforms.

Bacon.jpg
Jim Biewer cooking bacon during the breakfast fundraiser at the American Legion in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
HarperPeterson.JPG
Local
Hundreds attend Detroit Lakes School District's annual carnival
March 20, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime report: 2 arrested at the Detroit Lakes Quality Inn; Callaway Liquor Store burglarized
March 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Jeffrey Gunderson.png
Local
Court news: Man who threatened Detroit Lakes elementary school gets 36 months in prison
March 20, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
IMG_0895.JPG
The ribbon is cut; Astera Health hosts grand opening
March 20, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
IMG_9984 (2).JPG
Local
Differing opinions: DL residents praise, lament new Pavilion designs during second listening open house
March 20, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Snow piles and drifts along a gravel road in Stutsman County.
Weather
Are climate experts concerned about climate change in the Midwest? Yes and no
March 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Perham GBB huddle before the game.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham ends historic season with loss to New London-Spicer
March 18, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli