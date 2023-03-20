Hearty breakfast draws a crowd at Detroit Lakes American Legion
The fundraiser may help purchase new uniforms for the color guard.
DETROIT LAKES — The Lakes Region Veterans Color Guard hosted a breakfast fundraiser at the American Legion Club on Sunday, March 19. The crew served up french toast, pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon
The American Legion Post 15 Auxiliary also hosted a bake sale.
Veteran David Coalwell said the group saw a good turnout for the fundraiser, which may be used to help color guard members purchase new uniforms.
ADVERTISEMENT