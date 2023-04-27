Hello ... 'hoo' are you?

DETROIT LAKES — Visitors to the Essentia Health St. Mary's clinic in Detroit Lakes on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25, were treated to an unusual sight.

Just to the west of the clinic's main entrance, a Barred Owl was perched on the roof ledge above an outdoor seating area.

The owl remained stationary for a couple of hours, prompting a concerned hospital staff member to contact both the local Minnesota Department of Natural Resources office and the Gabbert Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota.

According to a spokesperson for the clinic, a volunteer from the Raptor Center came to the clinic in an attempt to remove the owl and check it for injuries.

"While the volunteer was on the roof ledge attempting to recover the bird, the owl flew away," said Caitlin Pallai, a media relations specialist with Essentia Health St. Mary's.

According to information available on the Raptor Center's website, the Barred Owl is primarily gray in color, streaked with white horizontal barring on the chest and vertical barring on the belly. It has a yellow beak but lacks the feathered "ear” tufts on its head that are a feature on some other types of owls. It is also the only owl species in Minnesota with brown eyes.