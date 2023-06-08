High-speed chase ends in crash that injures several juveniles in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN — A police chase of a stolen vehicle at speeds up to 113 mph ended in a crash that injured several juveniles, according to a news release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:18 a.m. on Tuesday, the chase started after law enforcement located a stolen vehicle between Mahnomen and Waubun on Highway 59.

At one point during the pursuit, the stolen vehicle was clocked going 113 miles per hour. It traveled through Mahnomen and then onto Highway 200, where it left the roadway and rolled several times.

One of the occupants, a juvenile male, was ejected. There were three other occupants; a juvenile male, a juvenile female, and Alexander Goeller, 21, of Mahnomen, who was the driver.

Two of the juveniles were flown to a Fargo hospital for their injuries, and another juvenile and Goeller were evaluated at the Mahnomen Health Center and discharged. Goeller was then taken to jail.

Officers learned that several businesses in Ottertail, Minnesota, had been burglarized earlier in the night by one or more of the individuals involved in the pursuit.

The vehicle used in the pursuit was stolen from one of those businesses, and a stolen gun was also recovered from the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Police Department, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.