Holiday hoopla: Detroit Lakes is the place to be this week, and through the holiday season

DETROIT LAKES — With another Thanksgiving weekend filled with family dinners and Black Friday holiday shopping behind us for this year, it's time for Detroit Lakes-area residents to embrace the Christmas spirit and enjoy some great holiday music, a shopping bazaar at the mall, a community theater show at the Holmes Theatre and much, much more.

Advent Mini-Concerts at First Lutheran

The fun gets underway Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the first of four Advent Mini-Concerts hosted by First Lutheran Church of Detroit Lakes. The 30-minute noon concerts will be held on consecutive Wednesdays through Dec. 21, featuring a variety of local favorites.

As has been the case for several years now, the concert series will kick off with Best of the Lakes Area 2022 award-winning musician Tim Eggebraaten. "Tim is always so willing to help us out," says Holly Heisserer, who has been organizing the holiday event for several years now. Eggebraaten will perform for 30 minutes, after which guests can either go out and grab a quick lunch somewhere else, or stay at the church and enjoy a soup and sandwich luncheon.

"We're finally able to have our soup and sandwich lunch again," said Heisserer, noting that the last time the church had been able to do so was in 2019, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 12:05 p.m. start time for the concerts gives guests the opportunity to come to the concerts over their lunch hour, without having to leave work early, Heisserer noted, adding that the Advent Mini Concerts are a local holiday tradition that has been going on for more than 25 years now.

Other performers in the series include Rich Johnson, Emma Duncan and Karen Bimberg on Dec. 7; the Alleluia Ringers bell choir and flutist Peggy Hammerling on Dec. 14; and the Heart O'Lakes Barbershop Chorus, followed by Flutes and Keys, on Dec. 21.

Johnson, a saxophone soloist, and Duncan, a vocal soloist, will be accompanied by Bimberg on piano for the Dec. 7 concert. The Alleluia Ringers, meanwhile, are a small ensemble comprised of members of the First Lutheran Church Bell Choir, directed by Carla Hanson. Flute player Hammerling is a new addition this year, whom Heisserer said she had asked to participate after hearing her perform at an event earlier this fall. The final concert in the series will feature an ensemble of barbershop singers from the Heart O'Lakes chorus, directed by Brent Gerber. Their set will be followed by Flutes and Keys, a trio of local performers comprised of flute players Dotz Johnson and Carol Turner, accompanied by Connie Wood on piano.

Those unable to attend the concerts in person can also watch them via livestream on the church's website, firstlutheranchurch.com ; the concerts will be recorded and can be viewed on the website anytime during the holiday season.

There is no cost to attend the concerts, while the luncheon which follows can be enjoyed with a free-will offering. "It's First Lutheran's gift to the community," said Heisserer. "It's a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of the holidays, and quietly sit and enjoy some beautiful holiday music, food and visiting with friends."

Holmes for the Holidays

Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre has a plethora of holiday shows on the schedule this season, starting with "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," a community theater production presented by Holmes Acting Club Director Lorraine Bahr.

"There are about 24 people in the cast," said Bahr, noting that auditions were held in October. Though some of those cast in the show were from Bahr's acting club, the auditions were opened up to the community at large, so there may be a few new faces in the mix as well.

The Herdmans — played by, from left, Tristan Wahl, Joey Voigt, Kendra Nowell, Asher Pratt, Lyla Slavicek, and DJ Martin in front — will take center stage for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," to be presented at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre this Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This community theater show features 24 local actors of all ages, who auditioned for parts in the show back in October. Contributed / Lorraine Bahr

Bahr said she chose the show because of its plot, which focuses on the true meaning of the Christmas story. "In the community where the play takes place, they do a Christmas pageant every year," she explained. But when the longtime director of the annual pageant is sidelined with a broken leg, someone else has to step forward.

At the auditions, the new director of the pageant is exposed to the Herdmans, a family of six children who are known for creating havoc wherever they go. The kids, who are cast in the show, have never heard the Christmas story before. "Their approach to it (the Christmas story) and experience of it brings it alive for everyone else," Bahr said.

There will be two performances of the show, on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Following the Saturday morning show, the Holmes will once again be opening its doors that evening for a 7:30 p.m. performance by the Dakota Jazz Big Band.

The Dakota Jazz Big Band performs this Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the holiday-themed show are on sale at the Holmes Theatre Box Office. Contributed / Bill Mohn

"It's a group of 16 musicians, most of them from the Fargo-Moorhead area," says Detroit Lakes' Bill Mohn, a drummer with the band since its inception in 2021.

Though he has been a regular at group rehearsals, Saturday's concert will be the first time that Mohn has a chance to perform live with the band, as he has had to miss its two previous live gigs due to scheduling conflicts. "I'm excited to finally play a show with them!" he said.

The concert will include a selection of jazz-infused holiday favorites, such as Frank Sinatra's version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and Harry Connick Jr.'s "Sleigh Ride."

"All the songs we're doing, people will know — except for one," Mohn said, adding that this song, called "A Child Is Born," is one that he insisted on including despite its more obscure origins. "It's my favorite jazz ballad," he said. "The tune is probably 50 years old, but in the jazz world, that's pretty new."

That's just the beginning of the holiday shows that the Holmes has on tap in December. Tickets are also on sale for "A John Berry Christmas" on Dec. 8; "Rock and Roll Christmas," Dec. 15; and "Medora Christmas Memories," Dec. 20. To reserve seats for any or all of these shows, visit the website at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , call 218-844-7469, or stop by in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, which is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to the start of every show.

Washington Square Mall

Free holiday movies, Christmas shopping with artists and vendors you won't find anywhere else, photos and wishes with the big man himself, Santa Claus, and even some "make-and-take" crafting opportunities are all part of the fun at the Washington Square Mall this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the hallways of the mall will be filled with local arts and crafts vendors, nonprofit fundraisers and Christmas-themed shopping opportunities of every kind for its annual Holiday Bazaar. Visitors can stroll through the booths from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and be sure to stop by Detroit Lakes Floral and Treasure Garden between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for some special "make-and-take" Christmas craft opportunities.

Over at Cinemagic Theatres (located inside the mall), there will be a free screening of the Christmas movie classic, "The Polar Express," at 10 a.m. Saturday, with concessions opening at 9:30 a.m. The mall will also be hosting a special event showing of the holiday movie, "I Heard the Bells," on Dec. 1-4, with screenings at 4:15, 6:45 and 9:10 p.m. on all four days, plus an additional 1:15 p.m. showing on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for all seats. This show tells the inspiring true story behind the creation of the classic holiday carol, "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," with lyrics by "America's poet," Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

The following Saturday, Dec. 10, the mall will once again be filled with Christmas-themed vendor booths for its Holiday Market Shops event, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be "make-and-take" crafting activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a free children's book giveaway by the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The movie theater will be offering another free screening of a Christmas movie classic, "Elf," at 10 a.m., with concessions opening at 9:30 a.m.

On both weekends, Dec. 3 and 10, the mall will also be offering "Photos and Wishes with Santa" from noon to 3 p.m.

And that's not all

As if all of this holiday hoopla weren't enough, the Humane Society of the Lakes will be hosting its annual Tuxes and Tails fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn; that same day, the Minnesota National Guard's Detroit Lakes unit will be doing a Food Bank Walk at 1 p.m., with soldiers from the local unit marching from the Veterans Memorial Park on Washington Avenue, south and west to the National Guard Armory on Rossman Avenue, collecting nonperishable food and cash donations for the Becker County Food Pantry. Over at First Baptist Church in Detroit Lakes, The Garms Family will be giving a free holiday concert on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

In Frazee, a full day of holiday festivities is also planned for Saturday, Dec. 3, as "A Merry Frazee Christmas" gets underway at 8 a.m. in the Frazee Event Center, with "Breakfast with Santa Claus." The day continues with Christmas crafts for kids, a craft and vendor show, Reindeer Cupcake Walk, holiday photo booth, a live Nativity and reading of the Christmas story, horse-drawn trolley rides and a supper with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Cornerstone Community and Youth Center at 5 p.m. The annual Snowplow Parade takes place at 6:15 p.m. on Main Avenue. The day concludes with Pizza, Puzzles and Beer at the Frazee Event Center, and live music at Third Crossing, both starting at 7 p.m.

Of course, Lake Park's 17th Annual Parade of Trees also continues this weekend, with more than 30 uniquely decorated trees on display in its new location at the corner of State Highway 10 and County Highway 5. Enjoy complimentary coffee, cider and Christmas treats while you explore, and be sure to pick up a 2022 commemorative ornament before you go. Hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11. Open to the public; a free-will donation will be taken at the door, with proceeds to benefit the event's former home, the American Legion, which was destroyed by fire and is in the process of rebuilding.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting a Holiday Gala from noon to 4 p.m., with four opportunities to view the new documentary, "Rhythms of Refuge," at 12, 1 and 3 p.m. The half-hour documentary was filmed at Tamarac over the course of several seasons. Because seating in the theater at Tamarac's Visitor Center is limited, those planning to attend are asked to reserve their seat — at no cost — through eventbrite.com (search for "Tamarac Holiday Gala"). Videographers Chris Walker and Jared Eischen will be on hand to answer questions about the film, refreshments will be served and the Friends of Tamarac Nature Store will also be open throughout the event, offering special Taste of Tamarac gift baskets including local wild rice, syrups and soups, for that special family or client on your holiday gift list. This event is free and open to the public.