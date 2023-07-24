Holmes Theatre to hold auditions for 'Godspell' on Aug. 6-8

DETROIT LAKES — Community theater once thrived in Detroit Lakes, with local groups like Playhouse 412 and Summit Productions putting together one or two shows every year.

The staff of the Historic Holmes Theatre is hoping to revive the tradition with its upcoming production of "Godspell," which will be staged at the theater on Oct. 5-7.

"We're holding open auditions," said Grace Davidson-Thooft, the theater's performing arts director. "Anyone can come in and try out."

While acknowledging that there have been occasional, locally-produced theatrical productions at the theater like last December's "Best Christmas Pageant Ever" and a fall 2021 staging of "Steel Magnolias," Davidson-Thooft said that they would like to help get an active community theater group up and running again.

"We're looking at this as the first big step in trying to bring community theater fully back into the Historic Holmes Theatre," she said.

The auditions will be held on three successive nights, Aug. 5, 6 and 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening.

Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre is launching a community theater production of "Goidspell" in October, with open auditions set for Aug. 6-8 at the theater. Contributed / Historic Holmes Theatre / Music Theatre International

"You only have to come to one audition," she added, noting that if unable to attend one of the preset public audition dates, anyone who is interested in being a part of the show can contact her at grace@dlccc.org or call 218-844-4221, ext. 104 to make alternate arrangements.

"We are casting up to 10 roles," said Elle LaMere, the theater's marketing manager. "We are trying to get people of all different backgrounds."

Past theatrical experience isn't necessary to audition, Davidson-Thooft added. "We're doing an open call," she said. "We know that there is a need for this (in Detroit Lakes), so we're excited to see who shows up."

Audition materials will be posted on the Holmes Theatre website after July 27, using this link: sites.google.com/view/godspellhht/home

Performance dates and times for "Godspell" are as follows:



Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Rehearsals will be held an average of 3-4 times a week, beginning the week of Aug. 14, with the possibility of additional rehearsals being scheduled as the actual dates for the show grow closer. Rehearsals will typically be on week nights, with the possibility of a few being scheduled on a Saturday.

The rehearsal schedule will be built to benefit the production, while addressing the needs of the cast. Please take note of any possible conflicts with rehearsals and/or performance dates prior to signing up for auditions, which may be done in advance via the Holmes Theatre's website, dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html, or by calling the theater's box office at 218-844-4669.

More about 'Godspell'

"Godspell" was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz, who went on to pen numerous others including "Wicked," Pippin" and "Children of Eden." The book for the show was written by John-Michael Tebelak, who also directed the first production of the show.

It premiered off Broadway in 1971, and on Broadway in 1976, with various tours and a 1973 movie adaptation in between.

In 2012, a revised version of the show was created and licensed to Music Theatre International (MTI), and it is that version which will be used for the Holmes Theatre production, which is being presented through special arrangement with MTI.

"Godspell" is structured as a series of biblical parables, brought to life using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed in telling the story of Jesus' life, culminating in the Last Supper and crucifixion.

If you go

What: Open auditions for "Godspell"

Where: Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes (part of the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center complex)

When: Saturday through Monday, Aug. 6-8, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night

Who: Open to the public, but this production is primarily geared toward adult actors; up to 10 roles will be cast.

How: Register online at the Holmes Theatre's website, dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html, or by calling the theater at 218-844-4669.