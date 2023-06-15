Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus celebrating 75-year anniversary on June 20

DETROIT LAKES — The Holy Rosary Council 3166 of the Knights of Columbus will celebrate its 75th Anniversary on Tuesday, June 20, with an evening banquet and awards ceremony.

State Knights of Columbus officials are expected to be in attendance.

Council 3166 was organized on June 28, 1948, with 70 men signing the local constitution. Eighteen-year-old Alvin Wenner, while doing fieldwork with the family tractor, was approached and asked to join the organization.

What adds to this celebration is that Alvin, one of the original signers of the constitution, will be recognized and honored for his 75 years of service. Edgar Ewals will also be recognized for 75 years, but he missed signing the constitution document by 6 months.

The current council includes the parishes of Holy Rosary, Assumption Parish in Callaway, St. Mary of the Lakes in rural Detroit Lakes, and St. Xavier in Lake Park, under what is known as a round table, and holds around 250 members.

Sacred Heart in Frazee was originally under the Holy Rosary Council but split off in 1999, and St. Andrews in Hawley was also under the umbrella for several years.

Although the Knights may best be known for their many pancake breakfasts, fish fries, Tootsie Roll drives, Mother’s Day and Columbus Day meals, they are a benevolent organization, providing for others in need. The local Knights provide many “behind the scenes” funds for area fire victims, coats for kids, scholarships, ultrasound machines, aid to families in need due to medical emergencies, or coordinating events to assist those that need help.

The international Knights of Columbus organization was started in 1882 by Father Michael McGivney and a few parishioners in the basement of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, as a fraternal organization to help widows and others in need. The Knights today have over 1.7 million members, in over 14,000 councils.

Visit the Knights' official website at kofc.org to learn more about the organization.