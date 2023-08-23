Holy Rosary quilt group goes above and beyond

DETROIT LAKES — The Holy Rosary quilters have been busy as bees this year.

“Even non-quilters are joining us to learn,” Eileen Mooney of Detroit Lakes said in an interview. She was asked to start up the Holy Rosary Quilt Group in early 2022 after it essentially disbanded during the pandemic.

There are now 12 to 16 women who meet at the Holy Rosary Church in Detroit Lakes two Wednesdays a month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Then we share lunch,” Mooney said.

Not only is quilting fun, it’s a good chance to get together and talk. “Part of the quilt group is spiritual and emotional support for the ladies that come there,” Mooney said.

In the beginning, Mooney thought the group would just get together and quilt for the pleasure of it. “Well, God had other plans for us,” she said with a smile. “We’ve been working on projects in the community.”

For starters, the Quilt Group made a presentation to the confirmation class. They talked to the young ones about providing emotional support and helping others in the community, Mooney said. “We even taught the girls how to tie quilts,” she added.

In March, the Quilt Group made 30 patriotic Memorial Day quilts for military members in the community.

After the Masses on that weekend several of the quilters helped the service members and their families find their personal quilts, Mooney said. “They were displayed on the choir benches and we had them blessed by Father during Mass,” she said. The quilters were moved by their stories of duty and responsibility, and touched by the way family members shared about their soldiers.

“Our local guard unit had just returned in March from a year of deployment in Kuwait,” Mooney said. “A young father was picking up his quilt and his 10-year-old daughter was by his side the whole time. He explained that she hadn’t left his side since he returned from Kuwait.”

The group made Thanksgiving placemats for the Senior Meals on Wheels participants. “We got to work and created some awesome placemats,” she said. They added labels with the message “Holy Rosary Cares For You.’”

The group was gratified when it got a thank you note from a woman who told them “I am so thankful for the beautiful placemat — and I ate my free Holy Rosary Thanksgiving Dinner on it!”

Seniors also enjoyed the “mug rugs,” provided by the quilting group — just the right size to hold a cookie and a cup of coffee, Mooney said.

The littlest members of the community also benefited: The quilting group made Tummy Time mats for moms and babies in the Thrive program. “Toys are attached to the blanket,” Mooney said. The Becker County Public Health Department asked for 100 Tummy Time blankets, she said.

For the Meals on Wheels program, the group made 80 patriotic placemats for the Fourth of July, and made 112 Christmas placemats, she said.

The quilting group also made baby blankets for an orphanage in Guatemala, and provided hats and socks for the children there.

The Holy Rosary quilters also coordinated a big effort by churches across the diocese to provide 120 quilts for the Crookston Diocese Retreat Center. The center is located at the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery in Crookston, and the sisters got a kick out of seeing the newly-made quilts as they were delivered there, Mooney said. “The nuns got to see those beautiful quilts come in,” she said.

Last October, the Quilt Group held a quilt retreat at the new retreat center in Crookston. It went well, and this October the group is planning a diocesan-wide quilt retreat for all parishes, Mooney said. “We did a dry run so we could plan it for October 2023,” Mooney said, and the quilters are excited about that upcoming event.

The quilt group has been graced with donations of fabric and sewing machines, and the regular get-togethers have been good for the quilters’ mental health and good for the soul, Mooney said. “If people want to come join us, they can,” she said. “They don’t have to be church members. They don’t even have to know how to quilt – we can teach them.”

