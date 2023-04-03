Honor the Earth ordered to pay $750,000 in civil suit

DETROIT LAKES — Honor the Earth, a nonprofit organization headed by Winona LaDuke, was ordered to pay $750,000 to a former employee after losing a civil case in Becker County District Court on March 30.

According to the civil complaint, the plaintiff — Margaret Campbell — worked for Honor the Earth for over six years, starting in 2009.

She worked on development and special projects, and either worked remotely from St. Paul or on-site at the Callaway office. Her duties included program management, organizing, nonprofit development and office management.

During 2014 and 2015, she was allegedly embarrassed and sexually harassed on a number of occasions by Michael Dahl, a coworker at Honor the Earth.

Dahl, who did youth organizing, allegedly used his status as spiritual leader to use inappropriate sexual language and behavior around Native boys, according to the civil complaint filed Feb. 11, 2019, in Becker County District Court.

Dahl “had positioned himself as spiritual leader in the White Earth community (even though he) did not have the qualifications or experiences typical for a spiritual leader,” according to the civil complaint. “Outside of White Earth, he is not generally recognized as a spiritual leader in the Ojibwe tradition. As a spiritual leader, Dahl had the opportunity to work with teenage boys ...”

Campbell took her concerns to her superiors, including on numerous occasions to LaDuke, Honor the Earth’s executive director and an internationally-known environmentalist, economist and writer.

LaDuke allegedly downplayed Campbell's complaints for months and defended Dahl, saying on one occasion “that’s just the way Michael is,” and on another occasion saying that Dahl had “verbal Tourette’s,” implying that he could not be held responsible for his words and actions.

Because LaDuke did not seem to take Campbell’s concerns seriously, Campbell reached out to a woman in another LaDuke-led nonprofit (the White Earth Land Recovery Project) who said Campbell should talk to Dahl about the issues on her own.

Next, Campbell reached out to a woman on the board of directors for Honor the Earth. The board member allegedly said that Dahl was gay and that was why he made the comments. She told Campbell, “just don’t let people treat you that way.”

Campbell took this to mean that the problem was not Dahl’s inappropriate comments, but rather that she was not strong enough to stand up for herself.

Allegedly, neither LaDuke nor the Honor the Earth Board took action to stop the sexually harassing comments.

After hearing from Campbell about allegations about the man’s sexual misconduct with minors for almost three months, LaDuke set up a meeting to learn more. LaDuke agreed to meet with Lonna Stevens-Hunter, an employee of the Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition, at the end of January in 2015.

Bonnie Clairmont, who worked at the Tribal Law and Policy Institute, and Campbell also attended the meeting. Clairmont and Stevens-Hunter are well-known and respected Native activists who have worked for decades to eliminate sexual violence in Native communities.

The civil complaint states that at the meeting, the two advocates told LaDuke and Campbell about an incident that allegedly happened in 2012, at a MIWSAC gathering at White Earth. Clairmont was present for this gathering. The gathering included a gift-giving ceremony, and Dahl was a participant in the ceremony.

But one mother at the gathering stood up and publicly refused to accept the gift.

She told those present that Dahl had allegedly sexually abused her son when he was 15 and too young to consent to sexual acts. After the gathering, many organizations stopped working with Dahl, and more stories came out, according to the civil complaint.

According to the civil complaint, Dahl’s inappropriate sexual behavior toward boys allegedly became an open secret in the White Earth community.

Because LaDuke seemed to be disregarding the allegations, Campbell reminded her about the harassment she had personally experienced and reported in the past. LaDuke again responded dismissively, allegedly saying, “oh, he does that to everyone, all the women.” Then she laughed and added, “but he doesn’t do it to me.”

Clairmont and Stevens-Hunter allegedly encouraged LaDuke to take the sexual harassment seriously. They told LaDuke that sexual harassment was against the law.

When Campbell told LaDuke that she wanted to make a formal complaint about the sexual harassment, LaDuke allegedly responded that it was “past the statute of limitations.” The most recent incident of harassment had occurred only about a month earlier. Then LaDuke abruptly changed the topic to a fundraising campaign.

LaDuke told Clairmont and Stevens-Hunter that she was hosting an event in a few weeks with Eve Ensler about sexual violence against Native women. LaDuke asked if they would speak at the event.

According to the complaint, Clairmont and Stevens-Hunter were allegedly appalled, and felt like LaDuke was ignoring their allegations and trying to buy their silence with her connections. They did not understand how LaDuke could host an event like that while allegedly ignoring sexual violence in her own organization.

The two bluntly informed LaDuke that they would not participate in any actions With Honor the Earth while it still harbored an alleged sexual predator.

After the meeting, Campbell still hoped that she could convince LaDuke to take the problem seriously, telling LaDuke that it was important to believe victims. But instead, LaDuke allegedly brushed off the accusations saying, “(Dahl) isn’t dangerous.” She also said, “we need to think about what redemption looks like, he does such good work.”

Campbell later told LaDuke that her conscience wouldn’t let her work on an anti-sexual violence event for Honor the Earth while LaDuke still had not addressed Dahl’s behavior.

That same day, LaDuke allegedly sent a Facebook message to Dahl that said, “What I’m gonna do is have a nice visit with you this week. You and me. You’re in a bit of a pickle, I think, and want to help you get out of that pickle if I can. Or at least be your friend.”

Because part of Campbell’s job duties was to monitor LaDuke’s social media, she saw this Facebook conversation, and was concerned that LaDuke continued to trivialize the problem.

Over the next few days, as LaDuke continued to discuss the issue on Facebook with friends and Honor the Earth board members, it became increasingly clear to Campbell that LaDuke and Honor the Earth would not take action against Dahl.

Instead, Honor the Earth’s primary concern was that it was a public relations problem, according to the civil complaint.

On Feb. 6, 2015, Campbell submitted a resignation letter to the Honor the Earth and White Earth Land Recovery Project boards, saying she could no longer, in good conscience, work at Honor the Earth while LaDuke and the board continued to protect Dahl and disregard his alleged sexual harassment and abuse.

On Feb. 7, the day after Campbell resigned, LaDuke allegedly sent Campbell an email threatening her to stay quiet about what had happened.

In the email, LaDuke allegedly said that comments from Campbell could be grounds for a defamation lawsuit, and that continuing to speak out would not be helpful to the “movement” or Campbell’s “continued political work in this realm.”

On Feb. 26, LaDuke’s lawyer sent Campbell a letter, giving her “fair warning and official notice that (her) statements are not accurate. The letter went on to threaten legal action if she did not “stop the defamation and walk away quietly.”

According to the complaint, since her resignation from Honor the Earth, Campbell has been effectively blacklisted from working in the environmental movement. LaDuke is a very well-known and respected figure in the environmental community, and she allegedly falsely told other environmental organizations that she fired Campbell for violating confidentiality.

As a result of being unable to find work in the environmental sector, Campbell had to completely change careers, working for minimum wage in a café and attending school for massage therapy.

After a civil trial that ended March 30 in Becker County District Court, Campbell was awarded compensatory damages, damages for mental anguish and punitive damages on three counts totaling $750,000.