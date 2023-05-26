How to save a life: Detroit Lakes woman survives, thrives thanks to CPR given by nurse at Oak Crossing

DETROIT LAKES — In September 2022, after a series of falls had landed Detroit Lakes resident Dorothy Poffenberger in the hospital at Essentia Health St. Mary's and later, the transitional care unit at Oak Crossing (an adjacent nursing home operated by EHSM), she was looking forward to finally moving into her new, temporary home at a nearby assisted living facility.

The move was scheduled for Sept. 6, but she didn't quite make it there — and to this day, Dorothy doesn't really remember what happened.

"That part of my life is just gone," she said in a May 17 interview.

According to Dorothy's daughter, Terri Hutchinson, her mother was originally hospitalized because of a particularly nasty tumble she'd taken that "caused her brain to bleed and was creating havoc in her ability to accomplish daily functions of life such as walking and talking. She had spent a week in the hospital, and then three weeks at Oak Crossing."

Dorothy Poffenberger gave her former nurse, Donna Guck, a hug on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, when they sat down for an interview to recall the events of Sept. 4, 2022, in which Guck saved Poffenberger's life due to quickly administered CPR. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Terri said that her mother needed to move into Pelican Landing, an assisted living facility located just a short drive away, to continue her recovery. She was all packed and ready to go — and then, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, Terri got an unexpected phone call from Oak Crossing staff, who told her that her mother "was going in and out of consciousness. Before I could get to town I got another call that her heart had stopped, and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) had been started.

"When we arrived the room was full of Oak Crossing staff, EMS and law enforcement," she continued. "It was a sight burned in my memory. Suddenly the auto CPR machine stopped, someone said, 'We’ve got a pulse,' and away they all went. Mom was soon transported to Fargo via a helicopter.

"The doctors there were very apprehensive, saying, 'You don’t really know when CPR was started and when EMS actually got there," Terri said.

But in fact, one of the nurses on duty that day, Donna Guck, had started CPR almost immediately, and was able to keep Dorothy's heart going until EMS personnel arrived. Because of her quick intervention, Dorothy actually became one of the rare patients to survive CPR intervention: According to the American Heart Association, the survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is roughly 10%.

"She's (Dorothy) our miracle, and you're a hero," Terri told Donna directly during the interview.

Donna recalled that she had been paged by another RN on duty at Oak Crossing because she felt "something wasn't quite right." After she got a good look at Dorothy, she said, "I knew we were in trouble. I tried to listen to her heart, but her pulse was very thready, and she wasn't breathing well. She was in and out of consciousness for a while."

And then, the nurse noticed that her patient wasn't breathing, and she couldn't hear a heartbeat at all. So she initiated CPR, and kept her patient's heart beating until the EMS crew arrived.

"By the Grace of God and the great team at Essentia (Health) in Fargo, she slowly improved," Terri said of her mother. "By Monday (the day after the incident) the intubation tube was pulled, by Tuesday she was up and walking, by Wednesday she was sent back to Detroit Lakes."

After a short stay at Oak Crossing, Dorothy finally made that move to Pelican Landing, where she made a near-miraculous recovery over the course of the winter. By May of this year, she was back living in her own home.

"She has fully recovered," said Terri. "She drives her car, sings in the church choir, goes out for coffee and concerts, and is back at home — at least for the summer. And she's 87 years old!"

Earlier this month, a group of Dorothy's family and friends gathered at Oak Crossing to surprise her nurse, Donna Guck, with a celebration thanking her for her efforts.

"I was just doing my job," Donna said, but thanked the group for honoring her.

Terri and Dorothy both said that no "thank you" would ever fully suffice. Though she doesn't really recall the events that led up to her heart stopping, or for quite a while afterward, Dorothy said, she does know that "if this happened when I was alone, the outcome would have been very different."

Though Donna once again protested, "I feel I was just doing my job," Terri answered, "but you did it right. You were in the right place, at the right time."

Dorothy recalled that when they ran into each other at Central Market one day after her recovery, "We both started to cry."

Looking at Donna, she added, "My goal now is just to let everybody know that I love them ... and I love you."