Howard Hansen steps down from the Detroit Lakes and Becker County Airport Commission

Also at the meeting, another grant was received for upcoming projects, and a hangar waiting list application process was created

After 15 years of service, Howard Hansen has stepped down from his seat on the Detroit Lakes and Becker County Airport Commission.
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES —The Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport Commission welcomed a new member during its monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 19. After 15 years of service Howard Hansen stepped down from his seat on the airport commission. He helped with projects that extended the runway in length and width and increased air traffic to the airport.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

“It’s been a very rewarding experience and it has taken a lot of teamwork,” Hansen said. “I’ve had a good time being part of the commission but it was time to let someone else come in. Ross (Gonitzke) is a great replacement.”

Hansen’s term was set to expire in September. Gonitzke was appointed to fill the vacancy and will be up for reappointment in September. The Airport Commission terms are for three years. Gonitzke is a certified flight instructor and offers a lot of insight and experience with aviation.

Hansen wished the commission well with the upcoming projects.

The commission is off to a good start with funding the improvement projects that include a new fueling system, taxiway extensions, repaving the parking lot and demolition of an older airport hangar. The project work is expected to begin late summer or early fall.

Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm informed the group another grant was received for work at the airport. The total federal and state funding for the $922,000 project is $642,406.

Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport Commission member Ross Gonitzke (left) listens to Mark Hagen review the new hangar waiting list application.
He noted they expect another grant, totaling $191,340, to be applied during the next fiscal cycle. Afterwhich, there would be potential for a 5% matching state grant. The goal is to reduce the local share cost as much as possible. The projected local share of the project may be about $67,000.

The commission is also working on building two new T-hangars. Each would be six-unit buildings with about 8,000 square feet each. The T-hangars are estimated to cost between $1.2 and $1.4 million.

Widseth, formerly BHH Architecture, proposed creating a bid document for the T-hangar project for $17,200. The work would include design and construction documents and bidding the project. The airport commission approved the expenditure.

The commission also asked airport personnel to check inside the hangar that is set to be demolished, and notify those with items in the hangar to have them removed.

The commission also created a hangar wait list application. Anyone wanting to store their plane at the airport can fill out a form, which asks for the applicant name, type of aircraft, usage and so forth.

