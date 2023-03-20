Hundreds attend Detroit Lakes School District's annual carnival
More than 20 games were offered at the family fun event as it made its return to the middle school gymnasium.
DETROIT LAKES — Hundreds of people attended the Detroit Lakes School District’s annual elementary school carnival on Saturday, March 18.
The event was held in the middle school’s main gym, and a line to enter had already formed shortly after the fun began at 11 a.m. Inside the gym were more than 20 games, and in the center were two inflatable playhouses.
JD Hendrickson volunteered to lead a game that was offered at the event. He was assigned a candy roll where a student’s upper body was wrapped in tape and then given a set amount of time to roll on a tarp filled with candy.
“I volunteered because my wife told me we were volunteering,” he said. “I’m having fun. It’s good to see the kids here having a fun time.”
Faron Sperry attended the event with her daughter Mya. The two have attended past school carnivals, and were glad the fun activity was brought back to the large middle school gym. She noted after the COVID-19 hiatus the carnival was brought back and held in elementary school gymnasiums.
“We’re glad it’s back to normal,” she said.
