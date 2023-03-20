99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Hundreds attend Detroit Lakes School District's annual carnival

More than 20 games were offered at the family fun event as it made its return to the middle school gymnasium.

HarperPeterson.JPG
Harper Peterson plays Operation at the carnival hosted by the Detroit Lakes School District. The daughter of Dave and Monica is a third grader.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 12:46 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Hundreds of people attended the Detroit Lakes School District’s annual elementary school carnival on Saturday, March 18.

EmilyMoserClaireWheatley.JPG
Emily Moser (left) and Claire Wheatley enjoy the inflatable playhouses at the carnival held by Detroit Lakes School District. Moser is the daughter of Steve and Anna Moser of Detroit Lakes. Wheatley is the daughter of Rachel Bartee and Ryan Wheatley of Detroit Lakes.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The event was held in the middle school’s main gym, and a line to enter had already formed shortly after the fun began at 11 a.m. Inside the gym were more than 20 games, and in the center were two inflatable playhouses.

JD Hendrickson volunteered to lead a game that was offered at the event. He was assigned a candy roll where a student’s upper body was wrapped in tape and then given a set amount of time to roll on a tarp filled with candy.

“I volunteered because my wife told me we were volunteering,” he said. “I’m having fun. It’s good to see the kids here having a fun time.”

DanteDylanLohnes.JPG
Francis Kippen (from left), the daughter of Cassie and Jack Kippen of Detroit Lakes, picks a pig to win the race, as does Dante Lohnes, 4, and his dad Dylan Lohnes of Detroit Lakes.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Faron Sperry attended the event with her daughter Mya. The two have attended past school carnivals, and were glad the fun activity was brought back to the large middle school gym. She noted after the COVID-19 hiatus the carnival was brought back and held in elementary school gymnasiums.

“We’re glad it’s back to normal,” she said.

AddyBergmanClairMcDonald.JPG
Sixth grader Claire McDonald paints the face of Addy Bergman at the school carnival on Saturday, March 18.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
TelynHolehouse.JPG
Telyn Holehouse, wrapped up with tape, rolls around a tarp full of candy at the carnival hosted by Detroit Lakes School District. The nine-year-old is the daughter of Alex and Teri Holehouse of Detroit Lakes.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
KieranAnderson.JPG
Kieran Anderson (left), the son of Ryan and Angela Anderson of Detroit Lakes, gets his game card punched by Eunice Bayoma, a second grader helping at the Detroit Lakes Elementary Carnival held on Saturday, March 18.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
EliVolden.JPG
Eli Volden, 8, plays a game hosted by Keith Eckhoff, a sixth grade teacher at Detroit Lakes. Volden is the son of Jay and Erin Volden of Pelican Rapids and their son attends Detroit Lakes schools.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



