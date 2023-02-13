99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
'I have not received evidence of theft': Moorhead prosecutor declines charges in Audubon funds case

In a Feb. 2 letter to a Becker County Sheriff's Office investigator, the Moorhead city prosecutor's office declined to pursue charges.

Audubon sign.jpg
Audubon, Minnesota
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
February 13, 2023 02:32 PM
DETROIT LAKES — The Moorhead city prosecutor's office has declined to pursue theft charges stemming from a report of alleged missing funds from the city of Audubon.

On Jan. 10 at 12:38 p.m. Shallene Stephenson, the current clerk-treasurer for Audubon, reported $7,235 in allegedly missing funds on behalf of the city and said she believed the previous clerk "wrote herself a check," according to a Becker County emergency dispatch report .

Following multiple interviews by Becker County Sheriff's Office investigators, a final review of the case was forwarded to the Moorhead city prosecutor's office due to a conflict of interest concern from the Audubon city attorney.

In a Feb. 2 letter, Steve Beitelspacher, an assistant prosecutor for the city of Moorhead, wrote, while he was concerned about the perception of self-dealing within Audubon's accounting practices, their office declined to pursue charges in the case based on the information provided.

"I have not received evidence of theft," Beitelspacher wrote. "Audubon requested outside assistance in conducting an audit. If that audit uncovers evidence of crime, or if there is a city policy that prohibited the way the credit card was used, I am open to revisiting this case."





