Court news: Illegally-guided bear hunt leads to drugs, gun possession charges

DETROIT LAKES — Bret Ricardo Glatzmaier, 55, of rural Park Rapids, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, gross misdemeanor illegal possession of firearms, gross misdemeanor hunting deer out of season, and misdemeanor operating as a bear-hunting guide.

According to court records, on Dec, 10, 2022, his Becker County home was searched as part of an investigation into illegal hunting and baiting. Officers found about a gram of meth in his bedroom.

During the search of the property, officers noted various piles of corn feed within thirty yards of a hunting blind. Pumpkins were also present in the yard where Glatzmaier had admitted to shooting a deer out of the window, with the use of bait.

Officers found eight rifles and two shotguns during the search warrant, and he admitted to handling various firearms. He is on probation for felony rustling livestock, which prohibits him from possessing firearms.

During the investigation leading up to the search warrant, a DNR officer learned that Glatzmaier was offering bear guiding for pay. He admitted to helping a female hunt a bear for $600. The female told officers she went bear hunting in September and shot a bear while being guided by Glatzmaier. Bait was used, and she saw Glatzmaier with a .22 rifle.

An omnibus hearing is set for April 3 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Fargo man contests felony DWI charge

Gregory Mark Peterson, 53, of Fargo, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI.

According to court records, in the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2022, a deputy on South Big Cormorant Lake Road saw a gray Dodge Ram 1500 driving in the center of the roadway, and drifting from side to side

He pulled the truck over and Peterson was driving. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI, and a breath test in jail showed .14% blood alcohol content, about two hours after the traffic stop.

Two days later he posted $1,000 bail and was released, under conditions that include use of an alcohol monitor at his own expense.

A Jan. 27 motion to dismiss was denied, and a contested omnibus hearing – a sort of miniature trial – is set for April 28.