6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Court news: Illegally-guided bear hunt leads to drugs, gun possession charges

In a separate case, Fargo man contests felony DWI charge.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Bret Ricardo Glatzmaier, 55, of rural Park Rapids, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, gross misdemeanor illegal possession of firearms, gross misdemeanor hunting deer out of season, and misdemeanor operating as a bear-hunting guide.

According to court records, on Dec, 10, 2022, his Becker County home was searched as part of an investigation into illegal hunting and baiting. Officers found about a gram of meth in his bedroom.

During the search of the property, officers noted various piles of corn feed within thirty yards of a hunting blind. Pumpkins were also present in the yard where Glatzmaier had admitted to shooting a deer out of the window, with the use of bait.

Officers found eight rifles and two shotguns during the search warrant, and he admitted to handling various firearms. He is on probation for felony rustling livestock, which prohibits him from possessing firearms.

During the investigation leading up to the search warrant, a DNR officer learned that Glatzmaier was offering bear guiding for pay. He admitted to helping a female hunt a bear for $600. The female told officers she went bear hunting in September and shot a bear while being guided by Glatzmaier. Bait was used, and she saw Glatzmaier with a .22 rifle.

ADVERTISEMENT

An omnibus hearing is set for April 3 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Fargo man contests felony DWI charge

Gregory Mark Peterson, 53, of Fargo, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI.

According to court records, in the early morning hours of Dec. 10, 2022, a deputy on South Big Cormorant Lake Road saw a gray Dodge Ram 1500 driving in the center of the roadway, and drifting from side to side

He pulled the truck over and Peterson was driving. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI, and a breath test in jail showed .14% blood alcohol content, about two hours after the traffic stop.

Two days later he posted $1,000 bail and was released, under conditions that include use of an alcohol monitor at his own expense.

A Jan. 27 motion to dismiss was denied, and a contested omnibus hearing – a sort of miniature trial – is set for April 28.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Michael Monroe.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, March 11-22
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Ogema man accused of stealing woman's Ski-Doo
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Wiedewitsch .jpg
Local
Fundraising begins for program that trains rescue dogs to rescue veterans
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
0C7A1205 (2).JPG
Minnesota
Lt. Gov. Flanagan highlights child care concerns during west-central Minnesota visit
March 10, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Racine - Mower County map.png
Minnesota
2 people killed in Highway 63 crash in southeastern Minnesota
March 10, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Passing communion on to the next generation
March 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Toad Lake resort proposed.png
Local
County board reverses self, Toad Lake resort allowed to triple in size
March 10, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe