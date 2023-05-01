99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Inaugural Loop the Lake draws about 75 runners

The event offered participants a choice of a 5-mile, 10-mile, 15-mile or 20-mile run. The event organizer anticipates the run will grow in the coming years.

TP.jpg
Tracy Pechmann was all smiles as she completed her 5-mile run during Loop the Lake run on Saturday, April 29.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 1:34 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The newest run in Detroit Lakes to enter race season may have the legs it needs to continue.

About 75 participants joined the inaugural Loop the Lake event on Saturday, April 29. It offered participants a choice of a 5-mile, 10-mile, 15-mile or 20-mile run.

Kelsey Lomsdal of Hawley and her cousin, Megan Askegaard, of Barnesville, participated in the 5-mile jaunt.

While Askegaard appreciated the smooth surface along a safe track to run, Lomsdal said the scenery was “beautiful.”

The event also brought in a local crowd. Melia Kerrins-Stevenson and Tracy Pechmann, both of Detroit Lakes, enjoyed the cool temperatures for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerrins-Stevenson noted the two are “adventure friends” and the run was a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while participating in a healthy activity.

MKS.jpg
Melia Kerrins-Stevenson finished her 5-mile run with a burst of energy. About 75 participants joined the inaugural Loop the Lake event on Saturday, April 29.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Mark Knutson organized Loop the Lake. Some may recognize his name as the general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area and others as the executive director at Fargo Marathon .

Knutson said he envisioned the race to be a primer for the Fargo Marathon, which is set for May 20.

“I think it has great potential and found it interesting that one loop around the lake is exactly 10 miles,” he said.

Knutson noted with the longer-than-anticipated winter season at the mountain, he wasn’t able to promote the event as much as he had hoped. However, with the strong turnout, he said that he foresees the event growing in years to come.

“I’m glad we’re able to add another run option to the lakes community,” he said.

In addition to several 5K events in the region, the city of Detroit Lakes is home to the popular Dick Beardsley run in September.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Hunters Get Award.jpg
Local
Bachmann, Schepper collect Forkhorn Achievement Award
May 01, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Woman didn't know gun was unloaded, accused of trying to shoot relative
May 01, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: 5 fires reported in Becker County on Sunday
May 01, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
IMG_8991.JPG
Model train event in Detroit Lakes draws a crowd
May 01, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Chloe Leegard.JPG
Prep
Softball: Lakers unable to overcome early deficits in both losses to Aitkin
May 01, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Nick Buboltz_Connor Zamzo.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: Pirates top Lakers by sweeping singles matches, nabbing No. 3 doubles match
May 01, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
2023 Math Masters.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes students compete at Math Masters
May 01, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  News Staff