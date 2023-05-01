Inaugural Loop the Lake draws about 75 runners

DETROIT LAKES — The newest run in Detroit Lakes to enter race season may have the legs it needs to continue.

About 75 participants joined the inaugural Loop the Lake event on Saturday, April 29. It offered participants a choice of a 5-mile, 10-mile, 15-mile or 20-mile run.

Kelsey Lomsdal of Hawley and her cousin, Megan Askegaard, of Barnesville, participated in the 5-mile jaunt.

While Askegaard appreciated the smooth surface along a safe track to run, Lomsdal said the scenery was “beautiful.”

The event also brought in a local crowd. Melia Kerrins-Stevenson and Tracy Pechmann, both of Detroit Lakes, enjoyed the cool temperatures for the event.

Kerrins-Stevenson noted the two are “adventure friends” and the run was a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while participating in a healthy activity.

Melia Kerrins-Stevenson finished her 5-mile run with a burst of energy. About 75 participants joined the inaugural Loop the Lake event on Saturday, April 29. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Mark Knutson organized Loop the Lake. Some may recognize his name as the general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area and others as the executive director at Fargo Marathon .

Knutson said he envisioned the race to be a primer for the Fargo Marathon, which is set for May 20.

“I think it has great potential and found it interesting that one loop around the lake is exactly 10 miles,” he said.

Knutson noted with the longer-than-anticipated winter season at the mountain, he wasn’t able to promote the event as much as he had hoped. However, with the strong turnout, he said that he foresees the event growing in years to come.

“I’m glad we’re able to add another run option to the lakes community,” he said.

In addition to several 5K events in the region, the city of Detroit Lakes is home to the popular Dick Beardsley run in September.