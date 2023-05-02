Injured in the Becker County woods? Have no fear, the Snowbulance is here!

DETROIT LAKES — Good news for anybody who is injured in the wilds of Becker County and has to be transported out by emergency responders: The Becker County Sheriff’s Office has landed a $11,836 grant from the TEAM Foundation to buy a fully-enclosed sled called the Snowbulance Deluxe.

Pulled behind a snowmobile or ATV, it has enough room for the patient and one or two attendants. With gas shock suspension and a cushioned hitch for a smooth ride, it lets the injured person be moved with as little discomfort as possible.

It’s a far cry from the basic rescue sled that it replaces, which is over 30 years old. It got the job done, but it could be a rough, wet, dirty ride for the patient and medic.

According to the successful grant application, the suspension on the old rescue sled was worn down, and “when loaded, the body of the sled drags on the ground,” and the new sled is needed before the old one “becomes a major safety hazard.”

TEAM Foundation gave $11,836 to the Becker County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 for a new rescue sled. From left are: Commissioners Barry Nelson and Erica Jepson, Sheriff Todd Glander, Commissioner Dave Meyers, TEAM Foundation board member Andy Browen of Detroit Lakes, and Commissioners John Okeson and Richard Vareberg. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

When responding to emergencies, the current rescue sled “is designed for one medic and one patient. This results in the medic and patient often covered in dirt and snow. All these issues have made it extremely difficult to respond to our snowmobile accidents and medical calls,” the county said in its grant application.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fully enclosed Snowbulance will let medics work on the patient, staying warm and dry while being moved from the site of the emergency —whether it happened on a lake, private property, or deep in the remote woods. The interior heat is especially important in cases of hypothermia or during long travel time in winter temperatures.

An ATV conversion wheel kit will enable it to be pulled behind a four-wheeler when there’s no snow on the ground.

The Snowbulance is about 10 feet long, four feet wide and five feet high. It has inside lights, and also outside spotlights to illuminate the scene of an accident, allowing the deputies to more quickly find and extract the injured person. It has running lights and emergency strobe lights so an ambulance crew working in dark or stormy conditions can more easily find it when it reaches a highway.

Becker County is a popular outdoors destination, and offers about 1,500 square miles of woods, lakes and trails, including over 350 miles of groomed snowmobile trails.

Accidents and emergencies can happen anywhere, and the Snowbulance Deluxe, made by Equinox Industries, is “the most advanced model on the market today,” said Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, who thanked the TEAM Foundation for its donation.

The foundation is associated with TEAM Industries, which in this area operates manufacturing plants in Detroit Lakes, Audubon, Park Rapids and Bagley.

“TEAM is always stepping up to the plate – supporting our schools and law enforcement,” Becker County Commissioner Barry Nelson said after the check-presentation at the County Board meeting Tuesday.