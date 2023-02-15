InLine Motion hopes to ride its stainless steel conveyor niche to the top

DETROIT LAKES — It’s fitting that InLine Motion’s new engineering and manufacturing plant sits at the corner of Eagle Street and Cormorant Avenue in Detroit Lakes, because the company is clearly ready to fly.

Some might say it has already taken off: “At this point in the year, we’ve already sold more than all of last year,” said company co-founder and Chief Financial Officer Lucas Hoffman. Based on several large orders already received, he added, “we should be able to meet a couple of lofty sales goals we set for ourselves.”

Hoffman and Company President Marco Fenu started the company in 2016, and while it’s not quite fair to say it was a garage startup — their first order was actually too big to fit in a garage, and they had to rent a shop in Hawley for three months — they did spend some time after that working out of Hoffman’s garage.

Fenu and Hoffman are both mechanical engineers, and both are excited about the company’s growth potential, because they’ve found a good industry niche — designing and building stainless steel conveyors; homogeneous, hygienic “blue belt" conveyor systems, and food processing equipment.

And with the help of sales and marketing guru Josh Teiken, production czar Tony Friesen, and six other employees, the company is becoming known for its superior stainless steel work.

The company moved into larger quarters several times in Detroit Lakes before landing in its current home — a shiny new 12,000-square-foot plant in the north industrial park off Richwood Road, that the crew designed themselves.

It has offices, bathrooms, a breakroom-kitchen, and a meeting room — but the heart of the plant is the 10,000-square-foot production area. Windows along the upper perimeter let in natural light, which combines with comfortably bright ceiling lights to make it easy for workers to do precision work.

The polished concrete floor, general cleanliness, and new equipment — like an extremely powerful cutting laser, and a 245-ton press brake — make it a production worker’s dream come true.

The laser is powered by nitrogen which is generated and stored on-site above the laser, and next to the laser stands a new edge cell grinding and finishing machine.

The equipment is great, but the company puts a premium on empowering employees and encouraging creativity, Friesen said. “What separates us from a lot of businesses in town is really our culture,” he said. “Giving our employees the chance to ‘let go and do this.’ I believe in giving every single person the chance to find their own way — you can train them, you can guide them, but the only way to fully let them be great is to let them go.”

The company also provides good pay and benefits, and tries to be flexible with the schedule when things come up for employees.

“We ask a lot out of our employees, so we try to give them a lot too,” Fenu said. “It’s a reciprocity thing.”

The work requires precision. “Everything is stainless,” Fenu said. The company uses No. 4 finish stainless steel, which means care must be taken not to scratch it during the cutting process.

It also means the welds can’t be covered up — they’re out there for all to see. “So the welds need to look good,” Fenu said. And it’s all food service equipment, so it needs to be smooth, not porous, to keep food out and maintain a high level of hygiene on the line.

“There are a lot of things that have to be done correctly to do stainless and do it right,” he said.

The company started as an engineering house, which designed the equipment before partnering with other companies to produce the goods. “We went through a lot of partners before we found some up to our level of expectations,” Fenu said. “We built our fabricator skill level up to where we needed it to be, then kind of overgrew them.” They do their own fabricating now at InLine Motion.

Both Fenu and Hoffman cut their teeth at Friesen’s in Detroit Lakes, which designs, produces and fixes assembly line equipment, among many other things. Hoffman had been thinking about starting his own company for a while, and when he met Fenu, it all came together. “He (Fenu) is the best designer I’ve ever known,” Hoffman said.

The business grew more slowly at first, because the two were doing everything themselves — sales, engineering, design, and assembly of the fabricated parts.

Conveyors are too often an afterthought when manufacturers design new product lines, he said. “Customers will design a whole line off these machines, then at the end realize ‘we actually need some equipment to move this product,’” Fenu said.

That’s when they find out they “need to do it quick and they need to do it right,” and they contact InLine Motion, Hoffman said. “We got a lot of early work based on (short) lead time,” he added.

“Once you do a good job with a customer, those customers keep coming back,” Fenu said.

“There are a lot of companies that do what we do, but not a lot that do it at the level we do,” Hoffman added.

InLine Motion owns 11 acres in the industrial park, and in the short term is planning to add a 10,000 square-foot connected building to its existing building. (Want a peek at the existing building? An open house is set for 4-7 p.m. March 10 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 11.)

Longer term, if all goes well, the team hopes to build a 40,000-square-foot plant on its land in the industrial park that should serve as the company's home for many years to come. “So we should be done moving then,” Hoffman said with a laugh.