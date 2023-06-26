Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 26

News Local

J&K Marine adds event to Northwest Water Carnival

City council approves July 4 events, including street dance

JK.jpg
A boat and dock display was approved to be held by J and K Marine during the Northwest Water Carnival.
Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 4:06 PM

DETROIT LAKES — J&K Marine’s application to join the Northwest Water Carnival was approved, after some discussion by the Detroit Lakes City Council.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

During the monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13, the only business in Detroit Lakes to hold a commercial dock license in the city, requested using its easement with the city to showcase boats and docks during the water carnival.

The council recalled memories of the last event the business held in 2019. City Administrator Kelcey Klemm noted there were 20 units allowed at the 2019 event, and now the amount of watercraft to be shown was downsized to 15. The council was also informed, during the first year of the event, both sides of the dock were used, whereas the space this year would be limited to the J&K Marine dock and the boat landing.

Klemm added, typically there is a prohibition of sales on the beach, with the exception being during the Northwest Water Carnival.

Alderman Ron Zeman was concerned the area would be too crowded with watercraft and suggested reducing the number allowed.

Alderman Dan Josephson disagreed with private industry taking over public space.

When the motion came to the council table, it passed, with Zeman and Josephson opposing.

vfw closur.jpg
VFW requested a street closure for a July 4 street dance with live music.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes City Council

Other events getting the thumbs up from the council included:

  • Street Dance on July 4 hosted by Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676. Starting at 6 p.m. and going until 10 p.m. there would be live music. Grant Street is to be closed for the event between Washington Avenue and Lake Avenue.
  • The annual July 4 fireworks were approved to start around 10 p.m. Chamber President Carrie Johnston noted more than 3,000 are expected to attend the firework show, based on prior years. Parking for the spectators can be found at the City Park, Fairgrounds and surrounding streets. A diagram of the barges where the fireworks are to be ignited was provided for the council. The drawing showed there will be three barges, about 800 feet from shore.
  • There will be a 24-hour worship event hosted by True Life Assembly of God, starting at noon on July 29. The event will be held at the Bandshell in City Park. There will also be a clothing giveaway and food trucks available.
  • Crazy Daze was approved for Aug. 8 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Washington Avenue, between Front Street and Frazee Street.
  • The Dick Beardsley Run was approved to be held Sept. 8.
