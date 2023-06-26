J&K Marine adds event to Northwest Water Carnival

DETROIT LAKES — J&K Marine’s application to join the Northwest Water Carnival was approved, after some discussion by the Detroit Lakes City Council.

During the monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13, the only business in Detroit Lakes to hold a commercial dock license in the city, requested using its easement with the city to showcase boats and docks during the water carnival.

The council recalled memories of the last event the business held in 2019. City Administrator Kelcey Klemm noted there were 20 units allowed at the 2019 event, and now the amount of watercraft to be shown was downsized to 15. The council was also informed, during the first year of the event, both sides of the dock were used, whereas the space this year would be limited to the J&K Marine dock and the boat landing.

Klemm added, typically there is a prohibition of sales on the beach, with the exception being during the Northwest Water Carnival.

Alderman Ron Zeman was concerned the area would be too crowded with watercraft and suggested reducing the number allowed.

Alderman Dan Josephson disagreed with private industry taking over public space.

When the motion came to the council table, it passed, with Zeman and Josephson opposing.

VFW requested a street closure for a July 4 street dance with live music. Contributed / Detroit Lakes City Council

Other events getting the thumbs up from the council included:

