Josephson speaks to school board attendees about importance of engaging in local politics

DETROIT LAKES — At the March Detroit Lakes School Board meeting, it was standing room only. At the Tuesday, April 24 meeting about a third of the conference room at M State was filled.

When Sharon Josephson of Detroit Lakes was recognized by the board to speak during the public forum, she turned to face those attending the meeting.

Josephson explained that she has been a voting resident of the Detroit Lakes School District for 57 years. During that time she has attended many meetings hosted by the school, county and so on.

When she witnessed ire from the audience, “the problem was with the process, not the issue,” she said. For example, Josephson recalled a county board meeting that a group of people attended, and were upset they couldn’t speak freely at a public meeting.

“The problem was, they didn’t know they needed to be on the agenda to be heard,” she said. “What frustrated me so much was the leadership (of the group) knew they had to be on the agenda.”

She added there are also rules in place as to who can get on an agenda. While she was referring to a county commissioner meeting, the school board also has a policy in place - No. 206.

The policy states the board recognizes the value of public participation and has the policy in place to “assure open and orderly public discussion, as well as to protect the due process and privacy rights of individuals under the law.”



Those wanting to be on the school board agenda must:

Notify the superintendent’s office prior to the meeting.

Reside in the district or be a parent of a student.

Inform the board of their name, address, the name of group represented (if any), and the subject to be covered or the issue to be addressed.

Detroit Lakes School Board members met April 24 with more than 50 people in attendance. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Josephson encouraged those attending the board meeting to get involved and consider attending committee and task force meetings, where topics brought before the board are looked at more in-depth.

All governmental committee meetings are open to the public. It should be noted that public members attending committee meetings are not always permitted to interject their opinions while official business is conducted.

Josephson concluded by commending those attending the meeting for “wanting to be active in the process.”

It should be noted that after the school board meeting concluded, and all members of the board exited the room, a group of people that included district and non-district residents gathered to talk about concerns with the school system.

The speaker, Greg Ratz of Frazee, approached a Detroit Lakes Tribune reporter before the group discussion began and explained the gathering was not intended to be a public meeting, but rather a group of people that stuck around after the board meeting to chat.