News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kicking off Christmas in style

Holiday Fashion Show gives attendees glimpse of area trends.

Runway.jpg
Laverne Bourdeau walks the runway at the inaugural Engage Holiday Fashion Show on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Historic Holmes Ballroom.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
November 29, 2022 08:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — The Holiday Fashion Show included Christmas classic singalongs, sweet treats and outfits that drew the eyes of those in attendance on Monday, Nov. 28.

Piano.jpg
The crowd at the Holiday Fashion Show sang along to Christmas classics before the event began.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Area residents volunteered to be runway models for the afternoon event at the Historic Holmes Theatre. Many of the volunteers were also members of the Engage group.

Engage aims to provide socialization and activities for area residents who are 50 years of age and older.

Loree Alverson volunteered to be a model in the show because she “thought it would be fun to try on different outfits.” The Detroit Lakes resident raved about her experience with Northbound Girl shop owner, Shawna Rose. While Rose helped pick outfits for the show, Alverson said she listened to the models and ensured they were comfortable with what they were showcasing.

“It’s been a great experience,” she said, before pointing to the dressing room door and noting her day of work wasn’t done.

PattyDerouin.jpg
After completing her walk on the runway, Patty Derouin of Detroit Lakes was helped off the stage by two gentlemen.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Rose was an emcee of the event along with Melia Kerrins. Kerrins is the program coordinator of Engage and shared fun facts about the runway models. Rose provided the audience with details about the ensembles being showcased.

Audianc.jpg
Jane Kunz (left) attended the Holiday Fashion Show with friends.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

