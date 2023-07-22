6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kids and classic cars rule Water Carnival on Saturday afternoon

kid thowing beanbag (edited).jpg
Some of these young people in the Junior Bean Bag contest were surprisingly good at hitting the mark. The contest was held Saturday afternoon on City Beach.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 4:02 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes public beach and City Park were busy places on Saturday afternoon, as people got out and enjoyed the Northwest Water Carnival.

The classic car show was popular among the more seasoned crowd, and bouncy castles and inflatable games kept the young ones entertained.

Kid looking in pickup (edited).jpg
Jim Utecht of rural Detroit Lakes holds up Mason Utecht, 4, to see the inside of a 1957 Chevy 3100 while Kaiyah Utecht, 6, looks on. They were at the classic car show at City Park on Saturday.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

On the beach by the Pavilion, young people showed off their (often surprisingly accurate) bean bag tosses at the Junior Bean Bag Tournament, as adults nearby tossed bean bags while tossing off the occasional beer at a Bean Bag Tournament of their own.

More serious drinkers checked out the home brew beer-tasting and chili cook-off at Bucks Mill Brewing.

girl battle (edited).jpg
Kids battled with inflatable weapons Saturday at City Park as part of the Northwest Water Carnival festivities in Detroit Lakes.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Earlier on Saturday, there was a big turnout for the sand volleyball tournament at People Park, and for the softball tournament at Snappy Park.

The Water Carnival Fun Run and the Pet and Kiddie Parade were a fun start to the day.

The Bash on the Beach concert on Saturday features Craig Morgan and Antonio Moraes on City Beach by the Pavilion. Tickets are $45 and gates open at 6 p.m.

busy beach (edited).jpg
Detroit Lakes City Beach was busy on Saturday afternoon for the Northwest Water Carnival.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

On Sunday, July 23, the Water Carnival opens with the Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pavilion.

The softball tournament at Snappy Park starts up again at 8 a.m., and helicopter rides are offered at the Becker County Fairgrounds midway site starting at 10 a.m.

The big event of the day is the Water Carnival Parade of the Northwest, which starts at 1 p.m. and parades south on Washington Avenue and west on West Lake Drive.

The festivities end with a water ski show on City Beach after the parade.

Pink orange green cars (edited).jpg
A colorful display of muscle cars built in 1970 caught people's attention in City Park on Saturday afternoon. The pink car on the left is a 1970 Dodge Challenger Trans Am with a 340 six pack, created by adding a trio of two-barrel carburetors to the top of an aluminum intake manifold. The orange car in the middle is a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, and the green car on the right is also a 1970 Dodge Challenger Trans Am.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
