Kids and classic cars rule Water Carnival on Saturday afternoon
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes public beach and City Park were busy places on Saturday afternoon, as people got out and enjoyed the Northwest Water Carnival.
The classic car show was popular among the more seasoned crowd, and bouncy castles and inflatable games kept the young ones entertained.
On the beach by the Pavilion, young people showed off their (often surprisingly accurate) bean bag tosses at the Junior Bean Bag Tournament, as adults nearby tossed bean bags while tossing off the occasional beer at a Bean Bag Tournament of their own.
More serious drinkers checked out the home brew beer-tasting and chili cook-off at Bucks Mill Brewing.
Earlier on Saturday, there was a big turnout for the sand volleyball tournament at People Park, and for the softball tournament at Snappy Park.
The Water Carnival Fun Run and the Pet and Kiddie Parade were a fun start to the day.
The Bash on the Beach concert on Saturday features Craig Morgan and Antonio Moraes on City Beach by the Pavilion. Tickets are $45 and gates open at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, July 23, the Water Carnival opens with the Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pavilion.
The softball tournament at Snappy Park starts up again at 8 a.m., and helicopter rides are offered at the Becker County Fairgrounds midway site starting at 10 a.m.
The big event of the day is the Water Carnival Parade of the Northwest, which starts at 1 p.m. and parades south on Washington Avenue and west on West Lake Drive.
The festivities end with a water ski show on City Beach after the parade.
