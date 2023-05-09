Lake Park's Bestge receives Paul Harris Fellowship from Detroit Lakes Rotarians

LAKE PARK — It was actually a 2016 article in the Detroit Lakes Tribune that served as a catalyst for Lake Park-Audubon High School senior Sam Bestge to create a project to help alleviate hunger in his home community.

He was in sixth grade at the time. "I saw one of the Tribune's articles about the Becker County Food Pantry being one of the most used food pantries in the state," said Bestge in a recent interview. "That's what got me started."

He also credits his Sunday school teachers at Cormorant Lutheran Church with challenging him to "pay it forward" in the first place.

"I asked my bus driver — Marlene Olson — and she was like, 'Here's $100 to get you started,'" he recalled, adding that both Marlene and her husband, the late Orvis Olson, were instrumental in getting the program off the ground.

That program, called Sam's Meals for Many , has grown from serving just one local family of six during its first year to a total of 66 families — or 301 individuals — in the LP-A School District during the 2022 Christmas holiday season. It has impacted over 250 families and served more than 1,200 people since its inception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Park-Audubon High School senior Sam Bestge will be graduating in a couple of weeks. He plans to attend the University of North Dakota this fall, majoring in information technology and business. Contributed / Jeremy Albright

In 2020, he even recruited local restaurants that were hurting for business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, paying them to make meals instead of planning the usual community meal-packing event that was also shut down due to pandemic safety concerns.

And this spring, that generosity has led to Bestge receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship from the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club. Bestowed by the club in April, the award was presented to Bestge inside his own high school auditorium, to the cheers and applause of his fellow students, teachers, family and friends.

"I didn't see it coming," Bestge admitted. "But I've been presenting at the Breakfast Rotary for the past couple of years, telling them about Sam's Meals for Many. They've been supporting us, both financially and overall ... (Rotarian) Mary Rotter has been a really big part of that. She's been great to work with over the past couple of years, and she and her family have come to multiple meal-packing events."

According to Breakfast Rotarian Jeffrey Hunter, Bestge was honored with the award "in recognition of being an example of the Rotary International motto, 'Service Above Self'."

It was just the latest in a series of accolades for Bestge, who was also honored by the United Way of Becker County with their Youth Everyday Hero Award in 2019.

And this spring, he was also named a semifinalist in the National Honor Society's annual scholarship awards program. Though he did not go on to be named a finalist, he received $3,200 for making it to the penultimate round in the annual scholarship competition.

It will be a helpful boost for Bestge, who plans on attending the University of North Dakota this fall, majoring in information systems and business. "I don't know exactly where I'm going to end up, but we'll see where that (education) takes me," he said.

Bestge, who served as co-president of the LP-A National Honor Society this past year — along with Whitney Mikkelsen — said that he plans to hand off management of the nonprofit to the younger NHS chapter members this coming holiday season. "Hopefully it can continue to grow," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that taking on the challenge to grow Sam's Meals for Many into what it is today also gave him an edge in the scholarship application process, by showcasing his leadership and organization skills, and he hopes to get involved in similar philanthropic endeavors in the future.

"Sam Bestge is a truly exceptional young man who exemplifies the ideals of a philanthropist," said Melanie Vickmark, one of Bestge's teachers at LP-A High School, who also serves as advisor of both the school's NHS chapter and PaY (Philanthropy and Youth) program, of which Bestge was a part as well.

"He regularly gives his time, talents and treasures to all those around him," Vickmark added. "He is a role model for his younger peers, and he is a pleasure to have in class.”

Bestge credits PaY with helping him to learn how nonprofits work and acquire the necessary skills to establish and grow Sam's Meals for Many.

In addition to his philanthropic work and involvement with NHS, Bestge has also served as vice president of the LPAHS Student Council, played in the school's band program, served as a peer mentor and provided volunteer tech support to his fellow students as well as teachers and staff at the high school.