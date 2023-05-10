99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lake Region Electric Cooperative to hold energy forum

The goal of this event is to present information and interact with industry leaders over topics making today’s headlines.

Energy Forum (edited).png
What's the buzz on the latest energy news? Attend the Energy Forum and find out for yourself.
Contributed/Lake Region Electric Cooperative
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 4:18 PM

PELICAN RAPIDS —Lake Region Electric Cooperative is hosting an energy forum on Thursday, May 18, at Thumper Pond in Ottertail to discuss the rapid changes occurring in the energy industry.

The energy forum will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and will conclude at 11:30.a.m. Attendees will hear from a diverse panel of energy experts on several topics, including, but not limited to, the Carbon Free Standard law that was passed in Minnesota this year, Great River Energy’s energy portfolio, renewable energy, reliability, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), transmission infrastructure plans, battery storage, different energy sources, science and engineering involved in the industry, minerals and mining.

The panelists include Darrick Moe, CEO of Minnesota Rural Electric Association, Zac Ruzycki, Great River Energy’s director of resource planning, Priti Patel, GRE’s vice president and chief transmission officer, Tolu O. Omotoso, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s director of energy solutions and Julie Lucas, Mining Minnesota’s executive director.

Lake Region Electric Cooperative CEO Tim Thompson will welcome attendees and host the event, and Jeff Haase, GRE’s director of member services, DER and end-use strategy, will be the moderator.

“As a member-owned cooperative, I am pleased that we have organized a great panel of presenters that will be sharing their respective areas of expertise and perspectives relevant to our energy transition, and this event is a continuation of our focus on engaging and interacting with our members,” said Thompson.

The goal of this event is to present information and interact with industry leaders over topics making today’s headlines. If you are interested in attending, register by visiting www.lrec.coop/2023energyforum or by calling (800) 552-7658. LREC looks forward to discussing the future of energy with you!

(Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) is a member-owned, member-controlled electric utility serving more than 28,000 member-consumers in the counties of Otter Tail, Wilkin, Grant, Douglas, Clay and Becker. LREC has a strong commitment to its member-consumers who represent all 50 states. To best serve its member-consumers, LREC has 30 substations which power approximately 4,065 miles of overhead lines and approximately 1,777 miles of underground lines. LREC’s service territory is located in west central Minnesota and has 1,000 lakes and a diverse topography)

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
