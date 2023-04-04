Laker defends title at vocal competition

DETROIT LAKES — When Annie Houglum found her voice, she learned to humble herself. Soon after, she located the path to her future.

The Detroit Lakes High School senior recalled her personal growth all began after she earned a “Best in Sight” award at a choir competition.

“I was a sophomore,” she said, noting the award was like hearing the judges say she was the “best thing they had seen that day.”

The accolade consumed her, in ways. She set a goal to win the award the following year. While she worked hard, someone else won the award. After the initial sting of the loss, Houglum weighed her potential perspectives.

“I could quit, brush off the judges’ decision, or I could recognize an opportunity to learn and improve,” she said. “I realized I shouldn’t expect to win — ever. I just need to try my hardest; to be humble and work hard.”

Since the self-implemented attitude adjustment, Houglum has continued to collect accolades for her singing prowess. Most recently, she collected top honors (a second year in a row) at the Minnesota Music Teachers Association Senior Young Artist Competition on March 11 in St. Cloud.

To enter the competition, students must be taking private vocal lessons, complete theory tests and fill out a registration form. At Houglum’s level of competition, the students are required to memorize a 15-minute piece.

“If you don’t use the entire 15 minutes, you get disqualified, and they cut you off right at 15 minutes,” Houglum said.

As she practiced, Houglum learned she was 30 seconds short. Instead of panicking, she saw an opportunity to insert personal style into the song.

“I love doing that, and wish I could all the time, but then the song would go too long,” she said. It was nice to have 30 seconds to play with.”

In addition to having 15 minutes of music, the competition required at least three languages used in the piece.

Annie Houglum (left) was pushed to go beyond her own expectations by her vocal teacher, Kathryn Larson. Contributed / Annie Houglum

Houglum’s vocal teacher, Kathryn Larson, pushed her to go beyond expectations and use five languages: Italian, German, Spanish, French and English.

Larson has helped singers shape their tone and sharpen their range for 42 years. When Houglum first sang for her as a junior high student, Larson was “amazed.”

“Really, in the top one percent of any students I’ve taught,” she said. “She has stunning vocal quality.”

Larson also saw a student willing to dedicate time to the craft. So, when the Minnesota Music Teachers Association competition came around, she presented her student with work that is typically reserved for seniors in college.

“I knew she could handle it,” Larson said. “She’s pretty remarkable.”

Houglum started working on the part of the piece that was in English. Then, she listened to the other parts in foreign languages. Whichever stuck in her head was the one she learned next. With a week to go before the competition, she had doubts.

“I didn’t think I could memorize all the music,” she said. “It clicked; by the next voice lesson, I was able to do it just fine. I was completely mind-boggled.”

After performing for the judges at the competition, the singers gathered to work on a piece to be sung at a concert that evening. During rehearsal, the judge’s scores were tallied and the winners were announced.

In addition to the notable accolade, the winners also were slated to perform a solo piece during the evening concert.

“Everyone was very supportive,” she said. “It was a great environment.”

Houglum is about to graduate and head to the University of Arizona to attend the School of Theater, Film and T.V. While she is excited for what is next, Larson is also looking forward to Houglum’s future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what she can accomplish,” Larson said. “I know it sounds cliche, but I can’t wait to see what will happen when she spreads her wings and flies. I will miss her phenomenal personality. I will miss her so much. But, I look forward to our future chats.”

