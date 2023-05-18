99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Laker Prep gets to take Becker County Museum's new patio for a 'test drive'

Laker Prep Preschool and Early Childhood Center held its year-end 'Family Fun Night' celebration at the Becker County Museum on Wednesday, May 17.

Museum Patio.JPG
Laker Prep Preschool and Early Childhood Center's end-of-year celebration at the Becker County Museum offered preschool students, siblings and parents a chance to check out the museum's new second-floor patio, which was opened to visitors for the first time on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 4:10 PM

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time, the new second-floor patio at the Becker County Museum was open for visitors this past Wednesday, May 17.

The occasion? A year-end celebration for the kids attending Laker Prep Preschool and Early Childhood Center, who brought their parents and siblings along for a fun evening that included a light supper on the patio and the opportunity to explore the museum's science floor and gift shop.

Mack Thorwaldsen.JPG
Four-year-old Mack Thorwaldsen played with an alligator made of Legos in the Lego Lab on the Becker County Museum's Science Floor on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Mack and his mother, Shea Thorwaldsen, were among the attendees at the Laker Prep Family Fun Night which closed out the year at the Detroit Lakes-based preschool.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Grace and Amelia.JPG
Grace Davidson-Thooft and her daughter Amelia Thooft, age 1 1/2, played in the "grocery store" exhibit on the Becker County Museum's science floor on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. They were attending the Laker Prep Family Fun Night at the Museum.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Wyatt and Waylon.JPG
Brothers Wyatt, left, and Waylon Hoban, ages 4 and 8, respectively, played with an interactive racetrack exhibit during Laker Prep Family Fun Night at the Becker County Museum on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Wyatt is a current student at Laker Prep; his brother Waylon also attended preschool there when he was younger.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jack Moser.JPG
Five-year-old Jack Moser plays his favorite game on the augmented reality game board at the Becker County Museum during Laker Prep Family Fun Night on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
