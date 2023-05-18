Laker Prep gets to take Becker County Museum's new patio for a 'test drive'

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time, the new second-floor patio at the Becker County Museum was open for visitors this past Wednesday, May 17.
The occasion? A year-end celebration for the kids attending Laker Prep Preschool and Early Childhood Center, who brought their parents and siblings along for a fun evening that included a light supper on the patio and the opportunity to explore the museum's science floor and gift shop.
