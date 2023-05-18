Laker Prep gets to take Becker County Museum's new patio for a 'test drive'

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time, the new second-floor patio at the Becker County Museum was open for visitors this past Wednesday, May 17.

The occasion? A year-end celebration for the kids attending Laker Prep Preschool and Early Childhood Center, who brought their parents and siblings along for a fun evening that included a light supper on the patio and the opportunity to explore the museum's science floor and gift shop.

Four-year-old Mack Thorwaldsen played with an alligator made of Legos in the Lego Lab on the Becker County Museum's Science Floor on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Mack and his mother, Shea Thorwaldsen, were among the attendees at the Laker Prep Family Fun Night which closed out the year at the Detroit Lakes-based preschool. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Grace Davidson-Thooft and her daughter Amelia Thooft, age 1 1/2, played in the "grocery store" exhibit on the Becker County Museum's science floor on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. They were attending the Laker Prep Family Fun Night at the Museum. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brothers Wyatt, left, and Waylon Hoban, ages 4 and 8, respectively, played with an interactive racetrack exhibit during Laker Prep Family Fun Night at the Becker County Museum on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Wyatt is a current student at Laker Prep; his brother Waylon also attended preschool there when he was younger. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune