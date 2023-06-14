Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Laker Production is open for business

Whether one has a new business, an established brand or wants a personalized keepsake for a special event, the student-run business may be able to provide the product.

LakerProductionBooth.jpg
Soon-to-be senior Tyler Ostlie and recent graduate Carter Becker hosted the Laker Production booth at the Street Faire at the Lakes.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — There’s a new business in town that has Detroit Lakes High School students at the helm.

Laker Production is now open and ready to take orders. Whether one has a new business, an established brand or wants a personalized keepsake for a special event, Laker Production may be able to provide the product.

Soon-to-be Detroit Lakes High School senior Tyler Ostlie and recent graduate Carter Becker explained the business can build wood projects (such as bean bag boards or chess and cribbage boards), create custom signs (from wood to plexiglass with an option to light up), stickers, laser engravings and much more.

Becker noted the students are able to customize “just about anything.”

chesscheckers.jpg
From coasters to plaques, bean bag boards to chess/checker sets, Laker Production can build it all with design customization that puts the customer in control.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Students in the Laker Production class gain experience in design and construction. All projects are also overseen and double-checked for quality control.

Ostlie explained the production is set to begin in the fall, shortly after school begins. However, potential clients can now request free quotes online, as well as place orders. He said the early requests will be at the front of the line when it comes to the students in the class getting to work on the project.

Ostlie and Becker were both at the recent Street Faire at the Lakes and reported there was a good amount of interest from those who visited their booth.

“A lot of people were taking home the brochure or looking at it,” he said, adding from discussions it sounded like a solid foundation for a few client relationships was set.

“People seemed most interested in the Adirondack chairs, bean bag boards and the lake life sign (that was in the shape of Minnesota),” he said.

Those interested in looking through the options or discussing new possibilities are encouraged to reach out either on the Laker Production website or at lakermanufacturing@detlakes.k12.mn.us.

LakeLifeSign.jpg
The wood "Lake Life" sign in the shape of Minnesota was a hit with people stopping by the Laker Production booth at the recent street fair. Laker Production is a business run by Detroit Lakes High School students that offers custom signs, decals and more.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

