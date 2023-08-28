Lakers get a free lunch, but what about seconds?

DETROIT LAKES —When students return to school, they will get a free lunch and the opportunity to eat locally-grown foods. But what about seconds?

During the Detroit Lakes School Board’s monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, Food Service Director Anne Skjold dove into how the newly implemented “Free School Meals for Kids Program ” will affect local families.

“Each student is allotted one breakfast and one lunch for free,” she said.

Students who have a seemingly bottomless stomach can get seconds — for a fee. A second breakfast entree will cost $1.25, and a lunch entree, $2.50. Skjold said there is no charge for students who want a second helping of fruits and vegetables.

The student breakfast and lunch are paid for by a reimbursement program offered by the federal and state governments. Skjold explained that the amount of funding the district receives from the federal government varies. If a student’s family receives financial assistance, the amount received is increased. The state program picks up the remainder of the cost.

“We’re not getting a whole bunch of money in that we can just spend,” Skjold said. “It works the same way it always has …”

Students in all grades will receive a free breakfast and lunch. Kindergarteners will get an extra pint of milk and Rossman Elementary students can expect additional fruit and vegetable choices in the upcoming school year. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Students may also enjoy learning about the locally produced food on their plates this year. The new opportunity came to the district after it received a $65,266 grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to participate in the Farm to School Full Tray Grant . Watermelons will be the first locally-grown fruit that is expected to be served to students when school begins Tuesday, Sept. 5. Skjold noted that during the upcoming year, students can expect many more locally grown vegetables and beef products to be served.

Students at Roosevelt will also be part of the fresh fruit and vegetable program. Skjold explained that schools with a certain percentage of families utilizing the free and reduced lunch program were provided the opportunity. Roosevelt Elementary met the program requirements, therefore students at the school will receive a wider variety of fruits and vegetables. Skjold said the purpose is to introduce the students to healthy foods they may have not encountered.

Kindergarten students will also have the opportunity to receive an additional half pint of milk, which will be covered by state aid.

School meals draw in more students, some lunch accounts still in the red

Despite returning to paid meals last year, the Detroit Lakes School District’s food service crew served up 25,650 more student meals than the previous year. Skjold noted that during the 2022-23 school year, 372,648 meals were served. The year prior, 346,998 meals were served.

Looking only at lunches served during the 2022-23 school year, Skjold told board members that 51% of students (districtwide) ate the afternoon meal, whereas only 24% partook in the breakfast option.

Skjold noted when the paid meal system returned last year, so did negative balances. She said the district currently has about $12,234 in negative food account balances on the books.

“It would’ve been a lot more had we not had fantastic businesses and persons donate approximately $20,000 over the course of the last school year to bring those balances down,” Skjold said.

Additional $20,000 in revenue made by concessions and contracts

The food service account also brings in non-program revenue. Skjold explained to the board those programs include the cafe at M State, contracts with MAHUBE-OTWA, catering and special functions. Her document stated the revenues were:



$174,665 from MAHUBE Head Start program.

$174,665 from M State Cafe.

$8,772 from special functions.

$167,163 from other revenues, such as Latchkey, Lakershop, concessions and more.

After expenses such as food, supplies, wages and so forth were removed, the gross revenue from non-program entities totaled $21,849.