Lakers sending 16 to FFA State Convention

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes FFA team is sending 16 students to the Minnesota FFA State Convention on April 23-25 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. There are 11 different groups being represented by Lakers.

Representing the food science group will be Makayla Baumgartner, Eden Schmitz, Akira Olp and Julian Jiminez.

The milk quality group includes: Mason Mallory, Beau Carlson, Brody Bowers and Brock Burhans.

Baumgartner will attend as the Laker FFA entering the prepared public speaking contest.

Mikayla Engum will be attending the event in the categories of employment skills and farm bureau discussion meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engum will also join Reece Johnson to earn their State Degree award.

Mel Perry will attend for the nursery landscape contest and choir.

For the band contest, Beau Carlson, Dayton Talbert and Jiminez will attend.

Laker FFA members attending the Foundation Ambassador Program include Carlee Zurn, Chelsea Stowe and Johnson.

Delegate FFA members include Gregory Simons and Max Splonkowski.