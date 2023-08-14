Lakes Area Electric Vehicle Event draws over 100 local residents to First Lutheran Church on Saturday

DETROIT LAKES — The usage of electric vehicles is on the rise in the U.S. as a whole, and in Minnesota specifically, and this past Saturday's Lakes Area Electric Vehicle Event in Detroit Lakes can be used as a measuring stick.

The second annual expo drew more than 100 people to Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 12 — and visitors had a wider variety of things to look at, and activities to participate in, than at last October's inaugural event.

"We had twice as many vehicles here for people to look at, and to drive, as last year," said Bridget Penton, energy services specialist with Detroit Lakes Public Utilities, which was one of the event's main sponsors.

She added that the event drew an estimated 100-150 area residents, many of whom stuck around for the EV owners' panel and keynote presentation that capped off the day's festivities at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes.

One local resident, Sue Sonnenberg, was particularly eager to try riding an e-bike for the first time.

"This is amazing!" she exclaimed as she rode the bike provided by Minnesota E-Bikes around the church parking lot. "It's so much fun!"

Detroit Lakes resident Sue Sonnenberg got a little assistance from Minnesota E-Bikes' Gabe Reller in trying out a three-wheeled model during the Lakes Area EV Event on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Others were more eager to take an electrically-powered Ford Mustang or F-150 truck, a Chevy Mustang Mach 3 or Subaru Soltera for a spin out to Highway 59 and back. Visitors also had a lot of questions for the EV owners who brought their vehicles to the church for display during the event.

Four of those local EV owners participated in a discussion panel that was held outside the church, including Detroit Lakes Alderman Dan Josephson, who drives a Ford Lightning F-150; Rochert resident Bernie Meyer, who drives a Nissan Leaf; Detroit Lakes' Erika Gilsdorf, who drives a Tesla Model 3; and Rothsay resident P.T. Jensen of Lake Region Electric Cooperative, who drives a Ford Mustang Mach E. The panel was moderated by Polly Andersen of West Central Climate Action, who noted during the discussion that she also drives a Nissan Leaf.

All of them expressed their overall satisfaction with owning and operating an electric vehicle, despite the extreme cold temperatures that make their presence felt in this part of the state every winter.

Josephson noted that the range on his 2022 model Ford Lightning is about 315-320 miles on a full charge.

"I've had it just over a year now," he said. "It's been great."

He noted that making the change from a gas-powered vehicle to an electrically-powered one does require a bit of a shift in thinking — but with some advanced planning, "you can drive to Minneapolis; you can drive just about anywhere."

"I've tried to drive around the block with it until I ran out of electricity, but I got bored," he joked.

The electric vehicle owners' panel held during Saturday's Lakes Area EV Event at First Lutheran Church included, left to right: Moderator Polly Andersen, Erika Gilsdorf, Bernie Meyer, P.J. Jensen and Dan Josephson. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Gilsdorf said that some people actually do make a challenge out of seeing how far they can drive their vehicles on a single charge, but she prefers to drive much shorter distances between stops.

"I like to hop," she said, adding that she plans her longer trips with all of the potential EV charging stops mapped out, so she can decide as she goes along whether she wants to stop or not. That way, she added, "I don't have range anxiety."

"I've loved all my EVs," she said, adding that she's had both fully-electric and hybrid vehicles (which can use both electricity and gas).

Andersen, who drives a 2017 Nissan Leaf, said that it took a long time before she stopped thinking about whether she needed to fill the car with gas every time she passed a gas station.

"For the longest time, I would forget to plug it (the car) in when I got home," she added. "It's an adjustment."

Meyer, who purchased his 2018 Nissan Leaf in 2019, said that he uses it as a "three-season vehicle," preferring not to use it in the winter except when the weather is particularly nice.

"You can tell the difference in energy usage in extremely cold weather," he said, but added that he really likes the vehicle's power and efficiency, as well as the fact that it requires very little in the way of maintenance other than making sure the tires are in good shape.

There were also electric-powered lawn mowers, snowblowers and leaf blowers on display, courtesy of Swanson's Repair, and some area HVAC contractors were on hand as well, to give visitors advice on installing things like heat pumps, energy-efficient windows and other home improvements aimed at reducing homeowners' carbon footprint.

The event was capped off with a keynote presentation from Fresh Energy's J. Drake Hamilton, who discussed the wide variety of incentives for clean energy usage and energy efficiency improvements that were provided through two key pieces of federal legislation: The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.