Lakes Area Farmers Market draws vendors, crowds

DETROIT LAKES — The Lakes Area Farmers Market at Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes was a bustling place on Saturday, June 3.

Vendors offered fresh vegetables, handmade pottery and more. Shoppers wandered the grass path between the booths while listening to relaxing live music.

The Lakes Area Farmers Market is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1310 Phinney Ave., Detroit Lakes. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Vendor Jim Ulmer said he decided to give the farmers market a try last year and enjoyed the experience enough to return this year.

“I like that it is close to home and the hours are not so long,” the rural Frazee resident said.

Ulmer is known in the area for his pottery. The market has allowed him to invite more people to his gallery and kiln-firing events, all while selling handmade items.

Emmaline Schmidt was at the fresh-baked bread booth. The booth is a local favorite and has been for many years.

Emmaline Schmidt manned the fresh-baked bread booth at the farmers market on Saturday, June 3. Much of the bread was sold within the first hour. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“We sold out most of the bread in about an hour,” she said, noting she came with about a dozen varieties of bread, as well as sweet treats.

“I’ve been coming here the past four years now (to sell the bread),” Schmidt said. “I enjoy it. By now, I recognize most customers and know their names. I also like meeting our new customers.”

